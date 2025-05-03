I know, I know. "AI lamp" has to be the most obnoxious smattering of letters in existence. Any company that even remotely touches tech (and plenty who don't) wants to shoehorn AI into their products without regard for the practical usefulness of those features. So, when I heard about a range of AI lamps from smart home brand Lepro, I had the same reaction you're probably having right now. But I was wrong.

Silly as the idea of an AI lamp is, Lepro has an interesting use case. Rather than spending time configuring your own lighting effects, or choosing from a handful of presets, Lepro uses AI to dream up lighting designs in an instant. It works surprisingly well, and it's a feature I've found myself engaging with a lot over the past few weeks while I've had the lamps set up.

An AI lamp? It's not as silly as it sounds

Get custom lighting effects in an instant