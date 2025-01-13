Are you tired of juggling between Notion and Asana, each with their own limitations (like the lack of offline mode) and their hefty subscription fees? I was, too, until I discovered AppFlowy. I know the name sounds a bit silly, but I've tried many Notion alternatives and project management tools, and this open-source marvel blew my mind. It blends the best features of these popular platforms while giving you something they can't – complete ownership of your data.

AppFlowy broke down my productivity walls, replaced existing tools, and unlocked a new level of customization and control. Here are the top reasons to embrace it in your workflow.

7 Cross-platform availability

Accessible on all your devices

Let’s go over the basics first, shall we? Unlike many new-age productivity tools, AppFlowy isn’t limited to web and Apple’s platforms only. The company offers native apps on Windows, Mac, Linux, iPhone, and Android. There is even a full-fledged web version to manage your workspaces like a pro.

This cross-platform availability means you can seamlessly transition between your devices without missing a beat. You can start a task on your phone during your commute, review it on your laptop at your desk, and finalize it on your tablet at home – all with the same consistent experience.

6 A rich template collection

You won’t have a hard time creating a new page

AppFlowy offers a diverse collection of templates in various categories, from project management and engineering, to startups, education, marketing, and beyond. These templates provide a fantastic starting point and save you the time and effort of building everything from scratch.

For some reason, the template collection is available only on the web. So, if you are using a desktop app, you must head to the web and copy it to your workspace. Besides, there is no way to save a current page as a template.

5 Kanban boards for project management

Fly through your projects

Close

Here is where AppFlowy can replace Trello for you. You can use databases and Kanban boards to create a weekly to-do list, project plan, blog editorial calendar, Eisenhower Matrix, bug tracker, and more. It’s entirely up to you to create a custom page for your project needs.

You can simply type /Kanban, insert a board, and start adding tasks under relevant columns. Under each column, you can insert tasks with properties like numbers, dates, files, check boxes, URLs, and more. As always, you can switch between Grid, Board, and Calendar view. I would love to see a Gantt view in the future.

4 A flexible canvas with block editor

Ditch that standard toolbar

Like Notion, AppFlowy has embraced a modern block editor. It’s an intuitive canvas that gives you the freedom to express yourself in countless ways. You don’t have to deal with clunky menus or complicated formatting bars.

The interface basically mimics Notion, which is a positive thing in my books. Existing Notion users won’t have a hard time getting started with it. You can embed images, files, documents, create outlines, lists, collapsible sections, and much more using the slash ‘/’ command. Whether you're a student taking notes, a writer crafting a story, or a professional building a presentation