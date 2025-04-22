I sometimes struggle to pay attention to the task at hand, especially when sitting at a desk in front of the screen and typing away. This is what led me to seek an app that would allow my creativity to flow without any distractions to make me want to dip out and waste a few minutes doing something unrelated. That's when I discovered Apostrophe. I've used Gnome extensively but never came across this app while shopping around Gnome Circloe, yet after trying it out, I've not been able to go back to anything else, including Obsidian.

Minimalist UI and full-screen writing

Focus on what you're writing and nothing else