Be it the uber-popular Proxmox, the enterprise-grade XCP-ng, or the NAS-centric TrueNAS Scale, there are plenty of options to choose from when you’re building a home server. But once you dig deeper into the home lab rabbit hole, you may end up encountering certain Unix-based operating systems designed specifically for virtualization workloads.

When I was searching for some cool alternatives to Proxmox, SmartOS and OmniOS stood out thanks to their Illumos roots. For those unaware, Illumos is a Unix OS that's based on OpenSolaris, which, in turn, is derived from Solaris. If you're curious about how these non-mainstream operating systems perform, here’s a log of my experiences after trying out OmniOS and SmartOS for a couple of days.

OmniOS: An ultra-lightweight home lab OS

With a CLI-heavy design

Since I’d heard good things about OmniOS, I was quite excited to test it out. Once I downloaded the ISO file, the first thing that stood out to me was the size of the image. Rather than occupying a couple of GBs like most modern operating systems, the OmniOS ISO was barely under 300MB!

After writing the ISO onto a flash drive, I was surprised that the installation wizard of OmniOS booted up within mere seconds on my old PC comprising a Ryzen 5 1600 and 8GBs of RAM. Unfortunately, this is where I encountered my first roadblock. For some odd reason, the wizard couldn’t create a new ZFS pool during the installation, and after trying out numerous fixes ranging from switching my flash drive and SSD to flashing an old version of the OmniOS, I finally got it working on my dual-Xeon server PC.

Unix commands, as far as the eye can see

Close

While the installation proceeded smoothly, the real ordeal was about to start. That’s because I had to step out of comfy web UIs and dive headfirst into an OS that requires an entirely new set of Unix commands. Thankfully, the documentation on the OmniOS website came in handy when setting up SSH on the server, though I had to execute multiple commands to accomplish that. Next, I wanted to deploy a Zone. At the risk of oversimplifying the term, you can think of a Zone as the Solaris variant of a container, with a few discrepancies in the resource management aspect that set them apart from LXC, FreeBSD Jails, and other container types.

Unfortunately, creating a zone involved a lot of elbow grease, as I had to run multiple commands to initialize it. I executed another series of commands to deploy a VM using the Bhyve hypervisor, and after a few minutes of troubleshooting, I managed to get it running without any performance issues. Although Napp-it technically has a web UI available for OmniOS, I was unable to set it up on my system, meaning I had to learn an entirely different set of commands to use this platform.

SmartOS: An Illumos-based platform that lets you set up a convenient web UI

Though it lacks certain quality-of-life features