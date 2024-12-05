When you’re attempting to build a virtualization server, there are a myriad of operating systems to choose from, ranging from Proxmox to Hyper-V. But if you’re fond of traversing through the expansive recesses of the Internet, you may come across some truly unique platforms. Harvester is one such operating system that's typically designed for home servers and large-scale operations rather than consumer-tier experimentation rigs.

So, I took it upon myself to try building a home lab centered around Harvester, and here’s a report of my observations and findings after tinkering with this hardcore server OS for a few days.

Harvester has higher minimum requirements than modern triple-A games

At least in the CPU, memory, network, and storage departments

Most home lab operating systems, be it the all-popular Proxmox, production-grade XCP-ng, or the Unix-based SmartOS, tend to consume fairly low resources. Heck, even the Hyper-V Server 2019 version of Microsoft’s hypervisor lists 4GB of memory as the minimum requirement. So, you can imagine my surprise when I saw that the platform considers an 8-core x86 CPU, 200GB storage, and 32GB memory as the bare minimum for a testing environment.

If you’re planning to run Harvester inside a production environment, you’ll need 16 cores, 500GB of storage, and 64 GB of RAM on your host machine for this OS. Even the networking provisions are just as high as the other requirements. While you can make do with a 1 Gigabit connection, you’ll need a 10GbE network to hit the minimum criteria of a production-tier Harvester setup.

Speaking of production setups, Harvester is meant to be a Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) for enterprise-grade projects. While it sounds like a highly technical word, an HCI is essentially a platform that includes everything from storage and network to virtual guest management tools inside a single UI… which makes it somewhat similar to Proxmox, Hyper-V, or a couple of other virtualization platforms.

However, Harvester has a couple of notable differences from its rivals. For starters, the OS is built on top of Kubernetes and leverages certain K8s add-ons such as Longhorn and KubeVirt to grant additional functionalities to your home lab. As someone who’s had a love-hate relationship with Kubernetes ever since I set it up on my old PC, I was excited to see this hardcore OS in action.

Installing Harvester on my home lab

And testing the OS with a few VMs