Ask any home lab enthusiast about the ideal way to build your server, and they’d always recommend bare-metal virtualization platforms over Type-2 hypervisors. For starters, passing through devices, especially for components relying on the PCIe interface, is a lot easier on Type-1 hypervisors installed directly on top of your hardware. In a similar vein, bare-metal setups are always superior in performance and security aspects, as you don't have to contend with an underlying OS.

But what if you wanted to live on the edge and configure a home lab distro on top of your existing operating system? As someone who has worked on wackier projects before, running a Proxmox virtual environment inside a VM on Windows 11 seemed like the perfect experiment to satisfy the tinkerer residing in my brain. So, here’s a log of all my observations after building an unholy Proxmox home lab using a Type-2 hypervisor.

Choosing the hypervisor

And creating the Proxmox VM

Since I attempted the experiment on Windows 11, I was low-key tempted to use Hyper-V, as it’s possible to enable it even on the Home versions of the OS. Unfortunately, Hyper-V is more of a Type-1 hypervisor and choosing it would go against the spirit of this article. In the end, I picked VirtualBox because it’s a lot simpler to navigate than VMware Workstation Pro. It's also the Type-2 hypervisor I'm most familiar with, so I figured I wouldn't encounter too many issues with running Proxmox on it. Or at least, that's what I thought initially.

Hardware-wise, I decided to ditch my dual-CPU Xeon build and went with my daily driver, which houses a 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 5600X processor and 32GB of DDR4 memory. All-in-all, it's a standard - if somewhat outdated - gaming system that can run a couple of VMs inside VirtualBox.

After launching VirtualBox, I created a new virtual machine, added the Proxmox ISO file, and allocated six cores and 24GB of memory. Since I was attempting to run a virtual machine inside another VM, the entire project hinged on nested virtualization. Technically, VirtualBox supports this facility, but much to my chagrin, the Enable Nested VT-x/AMD-V option was grayed out inside the Type-2 hypervisor, meaning it was time to put on my tinkering hat.

Enabling nested virtualization

And booting my first VM inside the virtualized Proxmox environment

When I began surfing the Internet for a fix, I chanced upon the terminal command to turn on nested virtualization for a VirtualBox VM. After using the cd keyword to switch to my VirtualBox folder, I ran the VBoxManage modifyvm Proxmox --nested-hw-virt on command in the Windows terminal to forcibly enable nested virtualization for my Proxmox VM. I also switched the Ethernet driver to Bridged Adapter to access the Proxmox web UI from a browser.

With that, I deployed the virtual machine and followed the procedure to install Proxmox on the virtual drive. Although the installation succeeded, I noticed an error message citing that the virtual machine had failed to detect hardware-accelerated KVM virtualization. Once the installation was complete, I headed to the Storage settings and removed the Proxmox ISO attachment under the Controller: IDE section to force the virtual machine to boot from the newly-installed Proxmox environment on the virtual disk.

Soon, the VM restarted and the IP address of the PVE web UI appeared inside the VirtualBox Console. After transferring the Ubuntu ISO to Proxmox, I used it to deploy a new virtual machine inside the web UI. Unfortunately, the virtual machine had failed to leverage KVM-based virtualization provisions and was stuck in a boot loop.