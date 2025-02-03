There is no shortage of Personal Knowledge Management (PKM) tools out there. Among them, finding a digital haven for your thoughts and knowledge can feel like searching for a unicorn. I have been trying out dozens of such apps, each promising the moon. But I always find myself circling back to one platform: Obsidian.

It's not just another note-taking app. It’s a robust, future-proof system built on the solid foundation of Markdown. From Obsidian’s local-first approach to a powerful theme and plugin ecosystem, Obsidian offers unparalleled flexibility. Here is why, after countless PKM experiments, Obsidian remains my trusty companion.

7 Future-proof concept

Your notes won’t die - ever

Back in 2023, when I was exploring a variety of PKM tools, I came across Clover Notes. It was a promising tool with handy features for designing an ideal PKM system. However, Figma bought the startup and shut it down out of nowhere. I learned from my experience and made longevity a priority when choosing a PKM tool. Here is where Obsidian truly shines.

Obsidian uses Markdown language for your notes. It’s a popular format that’s supported by many apps and platforms, including Google Docs. Even if Obsidian shuts down in the future (highly unlikely), your notes remain safe and readable. Besides, Markdown files are easily portable. You can move them between operating systems (Windows, macOS, Linux) and devices (computers, tablets, phones) without any compatibility issues.

6 A feature-packed solution

Ample add-ons to design a PKM system

Here is where Obsidian truly shines. It’s packed with useful features. Let's start with Canvas, which is an infinite whiteboard where you can effectively brainstorm ideas and complex projects. You can also link related notes to create an effective web of knowledge. After that, you can view the relationship between them from a dedicated graph view.

Other goodies include multiple tabs, split view, native mobile apps, tags, and more. Overall, there are ample options to design an effective PKM system in Obsidian.

5 Flexibility in storing notes

Pick a cloud storage service of your choice

Unlike Evernote, Notion, Craft, and other endless apps, Obsidian is truly flexible when it comes to storing your personal wiki. You can create a new vault on a local folder and keep using it offline. However, if you wish to sync it across devices, you can always store your vault on OneDrive (my personal favorite), Google Drive, Dropbox, or even Nextcloud and access your notes from any device. It keeps your PKM system private and shields it from prying eyes.

4 Daily notes

Create a digital journal

My PKM system involves jotting down daily happenings. It’s a crucial place where I store my reflections. Obsidian’s Daily Notes plugin is a game-changer. It automatically creates a new note for each day, often named with the date (e.g., 2024-01-27.md).

I can configure the format of these daily notes to include headings for morning reflections, daily highlights, things I plan to do, or anything else that suits my journaling style.

3 An extensive plugin library

There is a plugin for everything