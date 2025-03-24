With all the extra firepower in their tiny chassis, modern Raspberry Pi boards are more than capable of emulating older gaming systems. Since I’ve already tested PSP, Wii, and PlayStation 1 titles on the Raspberry Pi 5, I set my sights on PS2 emulation. After all, it couldn’t be any more difficult (and hopeless) than running PlayStation 3 games on the SBC, right?

Sadly, unlike other retro consoles, there isn’t an official PlayStation 2 emulator designed for the Raspberry Pi, making this wacky idea even more experimental than my usual DIY projects. But after spending some hours emulating my PlayStation 2 library on the SBC, I’d say PS2 emulation is a mixed bag, especially since there isn’t an actively maintained emulator for the console. If you want more details about this misadventure, here’s a log of my attempts at getting PS2 games running on my Raspberry Pi 5.

My initial attempts at running AetherSX2 failed miserably

In its defense, the emulator was discontinued several months ago

Although x86 systems are blessed with a couple of PlayStation 2 emulators, the situation is completely different on the Arm side. There aren't any working PCSX2 or Play! ports, and AestherSX2 is pretty much the only PS2 emulator that can run PS2 games on non-Mac Arm processors. Unfortunately, it’s no longer in active development due to certain altercations between the developer and the emulation community.

Regardless, I decided to press on with the installation process. My first attempt involved installing the emulator directly on the Raspberry Pi OS, which failed miserably when the emulator refused to launch, let alone boot any PS2 titles. Since I’m a fan of FydeOS, I decided to use its Android subsystem to emulate AetherSX2. Sadly, it resulted in the same outcome as the previous method, and flashing an Android distro didn’t help either.

AetherSX2 is rather daunting to set up in RetroPie

It's worth all the trouble though

While I’d heard good things about Ubuntu, I decided to take the long road by installing the AetherSX2 core inside RetroPie. If you’ve gone through my emulation projects, you’d know I’m not fond of the unnecessarily complicated setup procedure for RetroPie on the Raspberry Pi 5. But with nothing to lose, I flashed Raspberry Pi OS Lite on my tinkering companion, grabbed the RetroPie setup script using git, and executed it after assigning admin access to it via the chmod command.

After waiting for nearly an hour, the script worked its magic and configured RetroPie configured on the SBC. With that, I used SSH to access the system and install some Vulkan drivers.

sudo apt install vulkan-tools mesa-utils mesa-vulkan-drivers -y

But my work was far from done, as I had to set a different kernel image inside RetroPie. Using the nano editor, I opened the /boot/firmware/config.txt file and appended the following lines of code at the end:

#kernel selection

kernel=kernel8.img

Since AetherSX2 isn’t available in the default core lineup, I had to grab it from the RetroPie Extra repo with these commands:

git clone https://github.com/Exarkuniv/RetroPie-Extra

cd RetroPie-Extra

./install-extras.sh

Once the script had added the cores, it was time to hop onto my Raspberry Pi and manually set up the AetherSX2 package from the Manage Experimental Packages section of the RetroPie Setup option.

To transfer my ripped PS2 ROMs and BIOS files, I enabled the Samba share tool and placed them in their respective folders. Once I’d restarted EmulationStation, AetherSX2 showed up as the PS2 emulator alongside my PS2 library.

The performance numbers are all over the place

Some titles are completely unplayable, while others run surprisingly well