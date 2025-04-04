I use a Mac as my primary computer when I'm out and about. When I'm at home, though, I have a Windows PC that I use most of the time since I'm big on VR gaming. Now that I use both machines in parallel, I have important files and folders stored on both of them locally. Additionally, some software and programs only run on Windows PCs, and I may have to access them when I'm not at home. In such instances, I use a remote desktop app to access my PC via my Mac. This is an effective way to access all my files as well as certain apps without switching to a Windows laptop.

Owing to this, I've tried multiple remote desktop apps and clients over the past few years, with the aim of finding the best and most reliable one. From something as basic as Chrome Remote Desktop to sophisticated and well-known options like TeamViewer and AnyDesk, I've tried them all. My requirements are pretty basic. The software should be free, it shouldn't lag, and it should run consistently without any errors or issues. For the longest time, I couldn't find a solution that adhered to all the clauses, until one fine day, I encountered RustDesk. The app has been a mainstay on my devices since then, not only because it's fast and free, but also because I can self-host it and ensure my data is safe. Here's why you, too, should consider switching to it.

Lightweight and snappy UI

It just works