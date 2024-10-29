The market for folding phones in the U.S. is becoming slightly more competitive, with Google, OnePlus, and Samsung all offering competitive options. Since OnePlus decided against releasing a OnePlus Open 2 this year, you're choosing between the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 if you want a brand-new device. I've spent extensive time using both great foldable phones as my daily drivers, and the choice between the two is a simple one. You're either getting an ambitious, but still immature phone with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, or a refined one with the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

So, which one would I recommend? It's a tough decision, but I'd have to choose the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The form factor, thinness, and camera system are all excellent, and it's not as heavy as the original Pixel Fold. There are some compromises, but they are compromises I can live with. However, longtime Samsung users wanting the most polished foldable experience will want to grab the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Let's break down exactly how these two phones compare, and who should buy each one.

Pricing, specs, and availability

Google released the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold in August 2024 at a Made by Google event, and it replaces the original Pixel Fold. It's available for the same $1,800 starting price, and comes in Obsidian or Porcelain colorways. You can choose between either 256GB or 512GB configurations, but unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 6, there is no 1TB version of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. You can buy it from the Google store, online retailers, and select carriers; notably, it isn't sold by some carriers, like AT&T.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 over the summer at a Galaxy Unpacked event. It's now $100 more expensive, starting at $1,900. You can choose between Navy Blue, Silver, Pink, Crafted Black, and White colorways. The smartphone starts at 256GB of storage and can be configured with up to 1TB of space for an additional fee. You can buy it directly from Samsung, at major online retailers, or from your cellular carrier.



Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SoC Google Tensor G4 Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 for Galaxy Display Cover display: 6.3-inch Actua display, OLED, 2424x1080, 120Hz, up to 1800 nits (HDR) and 2700 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2; Inner display 8-inch Super Actua Flex display, 2076x2152, 1-120Hz, up to 1600 nits (HDR) and 2700 nits peak brightness, Ultra Thin Glass 7.6-inch AMOLED main display, 6.3-inch AMOLED front display, both with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate RAM 16GB 12GB Storage Up to 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Micro SD card support No No Rear camera 48MP main camera, Quad PD, f/1.7, 82-degree FOV + 10.5MP ultrawide, Dual PD, f/2.2, 127-degree FOV + 10.8MP telephoto, f/3.1 aperture, 5x optical zoom 10MP 3x optical zoom, f/2.4, 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 50MP main camera with autofocus, f/1.8 Front camera Cover screen: 10MP Dual PD, f/2.2, 87-degree FOV; Inner screen: 10MP Dual PD, f/2.2, 87-degree FOV 10MP cover camera, 4MP under-display main screen camera Battery 4,650mAh 4,400 mAh Charge speed 45W wired, wireless charging 25W wired, 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare Ports USB-C 3.2 USB-C Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (mmWave + sub-6GHz) 5G, 4G LTE, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, UWB Dimensions Folded: 6.1x3.0x0.4 inches (155.2x77.1x10.5mm); Unfolded: 6.1x5.9x0.2 inches (155.2x150.2x5.1mm) 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm (folded); 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm (unfolded) Weight 9.1 ounces (257 grams) 239g IP Rating IPX8 IP48 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain Navy Blue, Silver, Pink, Black, White Operating System Android 14 Android 14 / One UI 6.1.1 Price $1,799 $1,900

Design and display

I like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's form factor, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6's hardware

The original Google Pixel Fold and its wide, book-style foldable was fantastic for a while, especially compared to the narrow shape of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 that I was used to. However, that wore off quickly, especially after I saw the OnePlus Open. Now, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a normal aspect ratio and cover display that's eerily similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max's footprint. It's for the best, because the 10.5mm thickness makes Google's foldable feel like any other flagship phone.

I tend to enjoy the design of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, especially the Porcelain colorway. However, it's worth noting that the cover screen isn't very "pro." The aspect ratio and 6.3-inch size are both perfect for casual use, but the low pulse-width modulation (PWM) and non-LTPO qualities of this OLED panel are underwhelming. Even though it's 120Hz, you won't get the variable refresh rate of an LTPO panel. Additionally, a small portion of the population will find the low PWM of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's outer screen to cause headaches or become tough to look at.

The main and cover screen on this smartphone are both low-PWM displays at 240Hz. Generally speaking, things start getting good when you open up the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. That 8-inch main screen sports what Google calls a "Super Actua Flex display," and it supports a 2076x2152 resolution and a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, I love that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's inner screen can go up to 1600 nits (HDR) and 2700 nits (peak) brightness.

It's only slightly higher than the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 2,600-nit peak brightness rating, but it makes a big difference in daily use. Unfortunately, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's main screen is still quite reflective, and that might negate its brightness advantages.