There's always a new gaming trend to keep an eye out for, and right now, that's Hall effect. The technology isn't new by any means, but it's now starting to take the gaming world by storm, hitting gaming handhelds, controllers, and even the best keyboards. Essentially, magnetic (Hall effect) keyboards use magnets and sensors rather than a direct electrical connection for actuation. This makes features like dynamic actuation points, Rapid Trigger, and Snap Tap possible. They're objectively faster than the top mechanical keyboards.

Still, after trying a Hall effect keyboard — the Yunzii RT75 — I'm convinced mechanical keyboards are still the best option for my needs. It's true that Yunzii's keyboard is a budget option and there are way better magnetic keyboards out there. However, the three reasons I'm sticking with mechanical keyboards apply regardless of whether we're comparing them to the best or worst Hall effect boards have to offer.

3 I love customizing my mechanical keyboard

The custom options for Hall effect boards simply aren't there yet

Close

Customization is a huge perk of using mechanical keyboards. They've been around forever, and that means there are plenty of first and third-party accessories that can help you make a keyboard your own. In fact, you can build a keyboard from scratch if you'd like. With the advent of hot-swappable boards, it's easy to change out everything from the keycaps to the switches without needing to solder.

In theory, you should be able to customize Hall effect keyboards in the same way — but that isn't the reality. Not every magnetic keyboard has pinholes in the PCB to support the majority of aftermarket switches, and some magnetic keyboards that claim to be hot-swappable don't actually support third-party switches. It'll be relatively easy to change the keycaps of a Hall effect keyboard, but if you care about the ease and viability of swapping out your key switches, mechanical is absolutely still the way to go. It will take a while for aftermarket market to catch up with the magnetic keyboard trend.

Related Changing your mechanical keyboard's hot-swappable switches is easier than it sounds Having hot-swappable switches allows you to customize your keyboard and change out broken switches with ease

2 I'm a huge fan of clicky and tactile switches

These aren't available on Hall effect keyboards — and for good reason