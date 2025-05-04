From stable and pragmatic distros to their quirky counterparts, the Linux ecosystem is chock-full of cool distributions. But once you sift through Debian, Linux Mint, Fedora, and other common distributions, you may encounter the wackier distros that prioritize laughs and giggles over performance and functionality. If you’re a Linux geek who grew up in the 2000s like me, you may already be familiar with Hannah Montana and, more importantly, the meme distribution centered around the show.

Unfortunately for me, I never got the chance to tinker with Linux distributions until I bought my first Raspberry Pi board. As such, Hannah Montana Linux remained out of my reach when the show was at the height of its popularity, and I never got the chance to mock my best buds by running the OS as a daily driver. But after forgetting about HML for years, I recently re-encountered it while researching obscure Linux distros. If you’ve already read some of my unhinged home lab projects, you can already guess where this is going. So, after spending an entire day trying to run Hannah Montana Linux, I can assure you that cringe isn’t the only reason why you shouldn’t use it as your primary OS.

A bare-metal installation of Hannah Montana Linux was impossible

The ancient OS refused to boot on three separate systems

While virtual machines are the simplest way to get Hannah Montana Linux running, I wanted to sink deeper into the rabbit hole by installing the distribution on a spare PC. For reference, the last version of HML was released more than a decade ago, and considering the state of Linux drivers back in the day, I couldn’t just load it onto my daily driver and expect things to work right off the bat.

So, I went for the oldest system in my computing lab – a Ryzen 5 1600 PC with a GTX 1080 that I often use when testing new NAS distros and server-centric operating systems. With the PC ready for a fresh coat of HML paint, I loaded the Hannah Montana Linux website to grab the ISO. And that’s where I hit the first of many roadblocks on this wacky project: the Tucows domain for the HML ISO is no longer operational, meaning I had to look elsewhere for the file. Good ol’ Internet Archive helped me out, and within a few minutes, the 650MB ISO was ready to be flashed onto a USB drive.