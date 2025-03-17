I have tried Notion’s databases, Obsidian’s graph view, and Evernote’s quick capture and tag system to create an effective second brain. However, each fell short in one way or the other. That’s when I stumbled upon AFFiNE. This open-source, all-in-one workspace promised to unify the best of all worlds, and at first, I was skeptical.

But after weeks of testing, I can confidently say AFFiNE didn't just meet my expectations – it blew them away. This isn’t just another note-taking app; it’s a significant shift in how we manage information and I’m here to tell you why it might just replace your existing workflow.

A robust template library

Huge time-saver in your workflow

Notion's biggest advantage is its extensive template library. Being a new tool on the market, AFFiNE has done a solid job with the template collection. Whether you want to create a goal tracker, test analysis report, assignment tracker, summary generator, resume, or fitness planner, your pre-built structure is just a click away.

As expected, these templates aren't rigid. They're designed to be flexible and adaptable. You can easily modify them to fit your specific requirements. These templates also serve as excellent examples of how to use AFFiNE's features.

Host of customization options

Tweak the entire workspace

Here is where AFFiNE truly surprised me. Traditional tools like Notion and Evernote have limited customization options. However, with AFFiNE, you can enable translucent UI on the sidebar, enable or disable AI, tweak font style, enable spell check, page width, and more.

The customization options are even better with the infinite Edgeless Canvas. You can change the default theme, tweak background shade, shadow style, border style, thickness, text color, connector style, mind map look, and much more. I highly recommend spending some time in the Settings > Editor menu to create a personalized setup.

An intuitive block editor and seamless organization

Master the slash command