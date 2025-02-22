I switched to a Mac years after using Windows, and I cannot help but appreciate some nifty macOS features that improve the overall user experience. I'm talking about things like Spotlight Search, Hot Corners, a built-in file converter, and QuickLook. In fact, I missed these features so much that I had to find ways to bring these macOS features onto my Windows PC. Thankfully, there are multiple apps from some amazing developers who have ported these features to Windows. After trying out all of them, the one that stood out to me the most was QuickLook.

You see, there are several alternatives out there that can replicate or even better the functionality of some other Mac features. For instance, there's Flow Launcher which is an excellent replacement for Spotlight Search. In fact, it even has plugins that can further improve its functionality. Similarly, LocalSend is an even better and faster alternative to AirDrop that works across multiple platforms and is end-to-end encrypted. However, I didn't find any native feature or app that could replicate the functionality of QuickLook on my Mac. After hunting around for a bit, though, I found the namesake app on the Microsoft Store, and it has completely changed the way I use my Windows PC. Here's why once you start using QuickLook, there's no looking back.

What is QuickLook?

The ultimate time-saver

For those of you who haven't used macOS or aren't familiar with QuickLook, it's a feature where you can select any file inside Finder and hit the space bar to preview it. It's essentially a quick way of peeking into the contents of a file without opening it. The advantage of using QuickLook is that you don't have to wait for every single file to open its own app or software. If you're quickly perusing through a list of files to find a specific one, or you need to compare the contents of multiple files, the feature is an absolute godsend.

Since I review smartphones, I often have to compare images taken with two phones side by side. I use QuickLook for this since I don't have to manually open every image in the Preview app. I can simply click on the first image, hit the space bar, and then keep hitting the down arrow key to move to the subsequent images. Something like this is lacking by default on Windows, but the QuickLook app bridges that gap.

How to get QuickLook on Windows?

Boost your productivity

Head to the Microsoft Store and download the QuickLook app on your PC. Once done, fire it up, and it's going to work system-wide. To test it, open File Explorer on your PC, click on a file and press the space bar key on your keyboard. You'll see a pop-up with a preview of the file.

Enable QuickLook to open automatically upon startup by turning on autostart. Otherwise, you'll have to manually launch the app every time you reboot your PC.

QuickLook See at Microsoft Store

What files can you preview with QuickLook?

From images to PDFs, it's got you covered

The best part about QuickLook is the fact that you can preview pretty much any popular file type. Of course, you can't preview something like an EXE file, but you can take a peek at any document, image, or media file. In fact, you can even preview compressed ZIP files without extracting them. The developer has a list of supported file formats on the app's GitHub page, so you can take a look at it for detailed information.

It's not just about viewing files

QuickLook not only allows you to preview files but also modify them wherever applicable. For instance, you can add or remove text when previewing a Word file. This is because QuickLook provides an interactive window instead of a static image. Similarly, you can also perform basic edits when previewing images. Crop them, use a markup tool, etc. When previewing PDFs, you can select text and copy it -- all in a matter of a few seconds.