From running macOS inside virtual guests to gaming on VMs, I’ve worked on several weird and borderline unhinged Proxmox projects over the last few months. However, I’ve never extended my reach beyond the PC landscape – and deploying Proxmox on the Raspberry Pi and running ARM64 VMs was probably the farthest I ever went past typical desktop operating systems.

Speaking of, I’ve previously used full-on Android distros and shells on my Raspberry Pi. Going by that train of thought, it should be possible to use an Android virtual machine with just a keyboard and mouse, right? As you may have guessed, the answer is a resounding yes! But for folks who want a more detailed explanation, here’s a log of my misadventures with running Android virtual machines on Proxmox.

Android-x86 is fairly easy to set up

It works right out of the box…