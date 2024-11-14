Key Takeaways Apple ecosystem benefits like seamless integration and performance make Safari hard to beat.

Alternative browsers lack the smooth experience and battery efficiency Safari provides on Apple devices.

Unique features of other browsers aren't worth sacrificing the comfort and efficiency of Safari.

Your choice of web browser will shape your experience when surfing the internet, and for my work-related activities I've used Safari almost exclusively. A couple of weeks ago, I had a hankering to try something new and decided to ditch Apple's browser in an effort to find something fresh. I wasn't especially let down by any of the alternatives I tried, but there was just something missing from all of them that I couldn't quite get over. I tried browser after browser, and after trying seemingly every option, I decided to stick with Safari for a variety of reasons that I can explain.

Related What are Safari Profiles and how to use them on macOS Sonoma With macOS Sonoma, you can have multiple Safari sessions, each with its own unique set of data, thanks to the new Profiles features.

The ecosystem comforts are hard to give up

The small things really add up

Source: Stephen Phillips - Hostreviews.co.uk / Unsplash

With each passing update, Safari becomes more integrated into the Apple ecosystem, and the small creature comforts really begin to add up. Little things like the instant hand-off of a tab from my iPhone to my MacBook Air are just not possible with other browsers. If they are, they're certainly not as seamless. That's more or less the story with all the features that are shared between Safari and the alternative browsers I tried.

I will acknowledge that the current Safari experience isn't available on Windows, and a good chunk of my daily web browsing happens on a Windows machine. So I tried using the same browsers across all my devices, to test that unified advantage, but I found that giving up the Apple ecosystem benefits on my Apple devices didn't outweigh having a synced browser across everything I use.

Related Apple releases Safari 16 with Tab Group customizations and new security updates Today, Apple released Safari 16 for macOS users. The new update brings new features as well as security updates.

Performance loss is noticeable

Apple Silicon still doesn't play as well with other browsers

One downside that I didn't expect was the performance. I knew that there would be a difference in battery life and general snappiness during use, but the delta was difficult to ignore. Even while using a relatively low volume of tabs and tab groups, browsers like Vivaldi, Chrome, and Firefox all sucked back my battery and had a few slow moments on websites that are normally rapid on Safari.

Apple has truly done an exceptional job making their native apps run well on their own hardware, and Safari is no exception. Tab groups are hibernated and loaded as needed, and even with my meager 8GB of RAM, having upwards of 10 active tabs doesn't make Safari even break a sweat. Most of my work is done within a browser, and even after a full workday, Safari saves enough juice to skip a charge or two. I found myself pulling out my charger more often when using an alternative browser.

Related 7 ways to free up macOS unified memory on Apple silicon There's no way to upgrade memory on Apple silicon Macs, but you can free up space using these tips and tricks.

A few unique features don't make it worth the switch

I'm okay sacrificing a few comforts of Chromium and others

Close

Each of the browsers I tried all had something unique that they brought to the table. Whether that's the customization of Vivaldi, the unique layout of Arc, or the proud open-source nature of Firefox, they each had features I liked. Chrome's Google account sync is also nice, but it's not something I find to be super useful in my workflow. Upon reflection, I found that the benefits of each unique feature set just couldn't outweigh the reasons I love Safari.

Besides, I'm not a big extension guy; I run things pretty lightweight on my browser. A password manager, VPN, and some site-specific tweaks are all I really need, so the pull of an expansive extension library doesn't really draw me in. On the privacy front, I felt that Safari does a great job with blocking trackers. One downside is the lack of native ad-blocking, but I can live with finding a third-party solution. Of course, if you're looking to use a specific extension or there's a specific website that doesn't play nicely with Safari, the alternative options might be preferable in some cases.

I have no doubt I'll assess the browser situation on Mac again soon

My current browsing needs on macOS just align perfectly with what Safari offers. The Apple ecosystem benefits are hard to beat, but it's not impossible. I really enjoy using Vivaldi on my Windows machine, for example. If the performance improves, I might try switching over again on my Mac. For now, though, I'm sticking with Apple's native browsing option.