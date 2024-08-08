Key Takeaways ChatGPT can create custom workout plans based on your goals and available equipment, helping you stay active from home.

Be specific in your workout prompt to get the best results, and don't hesitate to refine the plan until it meets your needs.

ChatGPT is helpful in explaining exercise instructions and providing tips to ensure you can execute the workout plan effectively and safely.

Working from home can mean that I am not always as active as I would like to be. Of course, I try to go for a walk on my lunch break or after dinner, but I tend to find myself wanting to do something a bit more physical from time to time. In the past, I would find a YouTube video to guide me in a routine, but the options there are really quite overwhelming and not always on point for my needs.

This time, I decided to see what ChatGPT could come up with for me. With the rise of AI recently, it seemed only fitting to see if ChatGPT could make my life easier and create a custom workout plan for me. What I found was really quite impressive. The best part of all is that you can ask ChatGPT to customize your workout plan based on the equipment and goals you already have. Of course, there is no telling where ChatGPT is getting its info from, but it can actually make a good workout plan.

Come up with your workout prompt

Be as specific as you can

This is where all the fun starts. Coming up with your first prompt to ask ChatGPT for a workout can seem a bit of a daunting task. However, it's worth remembering that ChatGPT has no feelings and does best when you give it as much information as possible. Be as specific as you can, tell it exactly what your goals are, how you want to achieve them, and if you have any equipment you want to use.

Don't like the workout plan ChatGPT has given you? Well, that's okay! Just ask it again and let it know which exercises to exclude this time and see what it comes up with next. The best thing about ChatGPT is you can keep refining anything you ask until you get the result you want. Ask it once or ten times, it doesn't matter. It doesn't have feelings to hurt, and it won't argue back (unless you want it to). It is there to help you get your desired result, no matter how long it takes.

The prompt I used to kick off my workout plan

Time to get down to business

To get things started, I went with a rather easy and open prompt. I explained what I wanted, and how long I wanted the plan to be for, and let ChatGPT know that I do not have any equipment to use. The results speak for themselves, and honestly, I was blown away with the results on just my first try.

The prompt I used was:

I want to start working out from home. I do not have any equipment, but I want to try to lose some weight and tone up my muscles a bit. Can you help me create a workout plan for four weeks? I would like to do a range of different exercises and would like them to be fun.

ChatGPT got right to work and within a couple of minutes, I had my custom 4-week plan. It listed the days, and what type of workout would be done on each day, and then gave a list of 4 or 5 workouts to do on most days. Without asking, ChatGPT also added an active rest day when all you do is light yoga or stretching, and a complete rest day when you do nothing at all.

The plan was almost perfect

But there were a couple of workouts I didn't know how to do

Yes, I said it! There were a few things in the workout plan that I had absolutely no idea how to do. Not really a surprise to me, because while I do enjoy going to the gym and working out, it's never been something that I have really looked into and learned properly. However, ChatGPT had my back and was there to help.

One of the exercises was tricep dips using a chair. With no clue about how to do this, I simply asked ChatGPT for instructions. Keeping things simple, I asked, "Can you explain to me how to do tricep dips using a chair?" After a few seconds, ChatGPT explained how to get set up, the position I needed to be in to start, how to execute the tricep dips, and it even gave me some info on repetitions and a few suggestions to make things easier.

If there is something you don't quite understand, ChatGPT can do a great job of explaining it in detail and, as mentioned, will likely give you some tips and tricks as well.

Executing the workout plan

Well, I got what I asked for

The whole idea of this workout was to try to get my heart pumping and blood flowing a bit more, even if only for a few minutes a day. I spend my days working from home on a PC, so making sure to do some sort of exercise regularly is a must. ChatGPT did not let me down, and after a few minutes on day 1, I was breathing rather heavily. The workouts don't take too long to complete and are really quite fun to do.

I am actually about to complete day nine of the 4-week workout period, just as soon as I am done writing this article. While I am getting the hang of things, ChatGPT has added a couple of extra reps to the workouts this week to help ensure I am still on the path to reaching my goal. I am really enjoying the workouts and the fact that I can get ChatGPT to explain anything I don't understand is amazing.

If you are looking to work out a bit from home, ChatGPT can be a great asset in helping you achieve this. Always try to put as much detail as possible into your prompt so that it will truly meet your needs. Plus, keep in mind that you can keep refining the exchange until you are happy with the result.