Microsoft Office has been the de-facto choice in the world of productivity suites. But let’s be honest, the price tag can be a real barrier for some and, at times, you just don’t need all those bells and whistles. While there is no shortage of Microsoft Office alternatives, most of them have compromises in one way or the other. For instance, Google Workspace doesn’t have native apps, the Apple iWork suite is limited to the company’s devices only, and LibreOffice looks and feels outdated.

Here is where I came across MobiOffice (formerly known as OfficeSuite), and it checked all the boxes for me. From writing reports and creating stunning presentations, to crunching numbers in spreadsheets, MobiOffice handles it all with ease.

MobiOffice packs all the essential tools to elevate your workflow. With apps like MobiDocs, MobiSlides, MobiSheet, MobiScan, and MobiDrive, it’s the whole productivity suite.

MobiDocs is a word processor for drafting documents, reports, business letters, resumes, essays, and more. MobiSheets is a robust spreadsheet application for creating charts, performing formulas, and doing data analysis like a pro. MobiSlides handles your presentation tasks, while MobiDrive acts as a OneDrive alternative where you can store and access your files from anywhere.

There is also a MobiScan tool to transform your smartphone's camera into a portable scanner. Overall, you can think of it as a toolbox filled with everything you may need to conquer your work (or school) tasks.

5 Cross-platform availability

Because I use both a MacBook Pro and a Windows desktop, cross-platform compatibility was a top priority in my search for a Microsoft Office alternative. Besides, due to their easy access and offline access, I prefer native apps over web-based solutions (sorry, Google Workspace).

MobiOffice has covered the basics in terms of cross-platform availability. It has native apps on Mac, Windows, Android, iPhone, and tablets. Whether I’m picking up a MacBook Pro on a train ride or switching on a 32-inch Windows-powered Samsung monitor, I don’t have to think twice about accessing the MobiOffice suite. My only gripe is with MobiDrive, as it lacks a native app on Mac.

4 Wide range of file compatibility

One of the biggest hurdles when switching to a new office suite is worrying about file compatibility. However, that’s not an issue with MobiOffice. MobiOffice boasts an impressively wide range of file compatibility, making it a breeze for existing Microsoft Office users (or users of any other major office suite) to make the transition.

You can open, edit, and save your DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX files without any hassle. You can even download a third-party Word template from the web and edit it using MobiDocs. This is something that’s not true with many alternatives, where you may lose formatting or encounter errors when dealing with existing Microsoft Office files. This also ensures that you will be able to collaborate with colleagues and clients regardless of their preferred software.

With MobiDrive, you can convert files to and from over 1200 different formats. Overall, MobiOffice ensures unparalleled flexibility when working with various file types.

3 Modern user interface

Aside from Google Workspace and Apple iWork, most Microsoft Office alternatives feel and look outdated. However, that’s not the case with MobiOffice. It not only offers powerful features (more on that later), but also wraps them in a sleek and modern user interface (UI) which is both intuitive and aesthetically pleasing.

If you're coming from Microsoft Office, you'll feel right at home with MobiOffice's interface. It uses a familiar ribbon-based layout, ensuring that your transition remains smooth and effortless. To my surprise, the web version is even better than the native apps. It features a light gray theme and a beautiful, rounded menu bar at the top.

2 Feature-packed solutions

Close

MobiOffice apps go beyond the basics. For instance, MobiDocs offers advanced formatting options to fine-tune the look of your documents and explore collaboration features to enable real-time editing, changes, and comments.

MobiSheets supports a wide library of formulas and functions for complex calculations and data analysis. You can also explore conditional formatting and data visualization tools to create charts and graphs in no time. MobiSlides packs an impressive suite of features like animations, transitions, presenter mode, and more.

Granted, the feature list isn’t as extensive as you'll find in Microsoft Office, but it covers the basics (and more) to get the job done.

1 Flexible and lifetime pricing

MobiOffice offers a 30-day free trial to new users, after which the Premium plan starts at $4.19 per month. There is also a lifetime plan available at $100. The best part is that you can subscribe to individual apps as well. For example, if you only require MobiDocs in your workflow, you don’t need to pay for the entire productivity pack. You can pick out any individual app for only $2.50 per month.

Powerful productivity apps without breaking the bank

While MobiOffice hit the bullseye on several fronts, it’s not perfect by any means. The default template library is slim, and some power users may be left wanting for more. Overall, the company has done a decent job with MobiOffice, and it can be an ideal pick for students, freelancers, or educators on a budget.

MobiOffice still requires a subscription or a one-time purchase. Check out LibreOffice if you are looking for a completely free Microsoft Office alternative for your workflow.