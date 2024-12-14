Notion has been my go-to solution for building a Personal Knowledge Management (PKM) system. However, as I started filling up the Notion workspace with confidential information, concerns surrounding data ownership and security led me to seek alternatives. While there is no shortage of Notion alternatives, Logseq has turned out to be a tool which suits my criteria and workflow surprisingly well.

It's an open-source, local-first platform that offers a powerful and flexible environment for knowledge management.

7 Privacy and security

You own your data

Logseq is designed with privacy and security in mind. Unlike Notion, which relies on cloud storage, Logseq adopts a local-first philosophy. By default, you can store all your notes as plain text files directly on your device. Basically, you have complete control over your data and do not need to worry about your private thoughts residing on the company’s servers.

Furthermore, Logseq is open-source and its code is publicly available to anyone to inspect. Any independent researcher can review and confirm the company’s tall claims.

6 Outliner-first design

A unique structure

Here’s where Logseq truly shines. Its outliner-inspired design is a core element that sets it apart from traditional Notion rivals. If you have used Roam Research before, you will find yourself right at home with Logseq. It’s well suited for building a robust PKM system.

As the name suggests, the outliner displays your information in a nested, tree-like structure. You can visualize the relationship between different ideas and even rearrange items within the outline by dragging and dropping. Overall, you can easily build a PKM system that is organized, interconnected, and adapts your workflow seamlessly.

The only problem is the learning curve. Existing Notion users need to spend some time familiarizing themselves with the outliner-first concept. If you are building your first PKM system, check out the top tips to create a robust digital cabinet.

5 Solid journaling features

Jot down your daily happenings

Unlike Notion, where I had to create a dedicated system for a digital journal, Logseq makes it surprisingly easy to develop and integrate a journal with my knowledge base. There is a dedicated interface as well as automatic date stamping to capture your daily reflections in no time. It basically mimics a physical journal and maintains a chronological record of your thoughts and experiences.

I must point out Logseq’s query system here. I can filter and search my journal entries based on keywords, dates, or properties. This makes it easy to revisit past entries, identify patterns in my thinking, and track progress over time.

4 Digital whiteboard

A blank canvas to brainstorm ideas

I have been absolutely loving Logseq’s whiteboard feature. The infinite canvas lets me visually organize my thoughts and ideas. I can drag and drop blocks of text, images, and even web pages onto the canvas and arrange them however I like. It's so much more engaging than just staring at a linear list of notes in Notion.

For example, whenever I’m planning a summer trip, I use the whiteboard to create a rough itinerary. I write down days, use arrows, and point them to places I plan to visit. I also use it to create a mind maps whenever I’m brainstorming a new complex writing project.

And the best part? I can embed these whiteboards directly into my notes. So, when I'm reviewing my project plan or brainstorming notes, I can see the canvas right alongside my text.

3 Graph view

Check out the relationship between your notes

Logseq's graph view is like a superpower for exploring my notes. It transforms my entire knowledge base into a network of interconnected ideas. It works as expected as the graph views in Obsidian and Roam Research and can be a neat perk for existing Notion users.

The graph view provides a bird's-eye view of my entire knowledge base. I can see all my pages as nodes in a network, connected by lines that represent links. I can even export the entire graph in PNG format.

2 Markdown support

A future-proof language

While Logseq lacks trendy AI add-ons, the app has covered the basics in style. Let’s take the Markdown language, for example. It’s a universal language where you can format your notes using special characters. Markdown is supported by many apps, which means you can export your Logseq notes and open them using another app without missing a beat.

1 Plugins and theme marketplace

Extend Logseq’s functionality

This is another advantage of using Logseq over Notion. It comes with a dedicated marketplace to explore third-party plugins and themes. I can enable markmap, tags, tabs, and much more using plugins. Such flexibility is simply not possible with Notion, and you must settle with the out-of-box features. The company offers 350+ plugins and 50+ themes.

Take control of your data

Not only does Logseq give me complete control over my data, but it also offers a unique, interconnected approach to note-taking that has unlocked new levels of productivity. I also want to give a shout-out to Logseq mobile apps that feel native compared to Notion’s web wrapper solutions.

Whether you are a student, professional, or simply someone who values privacy above AI and fancy databases, give Logseq a try. Obsidian is another Notion alternative worth considering. Check out our dedicated guide to learn the differences between the two.