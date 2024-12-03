If you’ve got a spare PC gathering dust, there are plenty of ways to put it to good use. Thanks to the myriad NAS operating systems out there, it’s easy to convert your old desktop into a robust storage server.

But how about flipping things the other way around? Considering most NAS enclosures have the same components as a PC, it should be theoretically possible to use your Network-Attached Storage device as a run-of-the-mill PC. So, I did what any other tech fanatic would in my shoes and decided to set up some desktop operating systems on my pre-built NAS enclosures. Long story short, assuming your NAS has decent specs, you can turn it into an everyday PC – just don’t expect it to play the newest triple-A titles at 4K60FPS.

Most NAS manufacturers aren’t fond of users installing other operating systems on their devices. Unless the product page specifically states that the NAS supports different operating systems besides the proprietary OS, you can (and most probably, will) void your NAS’ warranty if you attempt this project on a typical pre-built enclosure.

The NAS I used as the lab rat test subject

It’s a bit more powerful than the average NAS, but it should suffice for the project

If you’ve been following my reviews here on XDA, you might be aware that I have a couple of NAS units in my household. Since this article is exclusively about pre-built enclosures that run on proprietary operating systems, I couldn’t use the Aiffro K100, as it comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Eventually, I honed in on the TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus, and there are a few reasons for that. Processor-wise, it packs an Intel i3-N305, which may be a moderately capable x86 CPU for typical NAS workloads, but still lags behind most desktop-grade processors. Plus, it has a low power draw of 15W, making it the perfect test subject for my experiment.

OS-wise, I decided to go with a GUI-based Linux distro, with Ubuntu being my first choice as it’s the most beginner-friendly distribution. Given the F8 SSD Plus supports PCIe Gen 3 SSDs, I slapped an old Crucial drive inside one of the eight M.2 SSD slots. Thereafter, I flashed the ISO file for Ubuntu on my trusty 128GB flash drive using Rufus and turned on the NAS with the bootable plugged in.

Installing Ubuntu was quite simple

Though I had to disable a certain setting in the BIOS

As always, the first step after creating a bootable drive is heading to the BIOS. Mashing the F10+Del combo like a lunatic during the bootup sequence worked well, as expected. Typically, most BIOS launch the OS from the flash drive once you modify their boot order, though TerraMaster does things a little differently.

That’s because the default BIOS has the TOS Boot First option enabled, which can override the boot order to launch TOS instead of any other operating system. Turning it off is fairly simple, as you can set it to Disabled to boot into your custom operating system. However, the inconveniences were far from over, as Ubuntu 24.10 displayed this weird bug every time I attempted to install the OS. After a couple of failed attempts at troubleshooting, I switched to the LTS version of Ubuntu 24.04 and the F8 SSD Plus quickly booted into the OS.