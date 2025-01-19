Over the years, SBCs have seen significant improvements in both processing capabilities and software compatibility. Modern-day Single-Board Computers have become versatile enough to power a wide variety of projects. This trend also extends to the Raspberry Pi series, with the RPi 5 packing enough firepower to run full-fledged desktop operating systems.

When Elecrow reached out to me regarding their CrowView Note 14 laptop chassis, I knew I had to convert it into a makeshift Raspberry Pi-flavored daily driver. Having spent more than a week tinkering with different distros, applications, and packages, here’s a log of how I turned my Raspberry Pi 5 into a fairly decent laptop.

Elecrow sent me a CrowView Note 14, but the company had no input into the article.

Assembling everything is a piece of cake

It does look a bit like Dr. Frankenstein’s Monster

Before I go over the software, it’s time to talk about the CrowView Note 14, the other core aspect of this project. Featuring a similar form-factor as your 14-inch laptop, the CrowView Note is just a display with a keyboard, touchpad, and battery attached to it, meaning you’ll need the Raspberry Pi to do all the heavy lifting. While this setup leaves the SBC caseless, you do get access to a fairly solid keyboard and touchpad, alongside a couple of extra USB ports.

Connecting the Raspberry Pi to the CrowView Note was fairly simple, as all I had to do was pair the SBC with the bridge board and slot it into the laptop chassis. After flashing a microSD card with a fresh installation of the Raspberry Pi OS, it was time to test this patchwork laptop. While I enjoyed the first couple of minutes with the Raspberry Pi laptop, the performance was just not good enough for something I’d use as a daily driver. So, it was about time I switched to a better distro.

Choosing the right OS was difficult

I had to pick between functionality and responsiveness

Let’s get this out of the way first: the Raspberry Pi OS is an amazing operating system for the RPi 5. Not only is it hand-crafted to work with the uber-popular SBC lineup, but it’s also the OS of choice for most tinkerers who love building unique projects with the Raspberry Pi series. But once you strip away its beginner-friendly nature, the GUI version (or even the CLI variant, for that matter) lacks the sheer horsepower needed for this project.

Sure, you could multitask to some extent on the more memory-laden Raspberry Pi 5 models, but the first-party OS can buckle under the weight of multiple browser tabs. Likewise, watching YouTube videos at anything above 720p can result in a choppy experience. Clearly, the Raspberry Pi OS was a no-go for the RPi laptop. Ubuntu and Kali Linux offer a largely similar experience, while a jury-rigged Windows 11 installation is rife with random freezes and compatibility issues. This left me with DietPi, and as much as I love this ultra-lightweight distro, it’s a bit too barebones for my daily driver.

That’s when I decided to give the Chromium-based FydeOS a shot. And boy, did it work incredibly on the Raspberry Pi laptop!

FydeOS and Raspberry Pi make a terrific duo

Especially when you want to build a laptop with the SBC