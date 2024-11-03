Tech enthusiasts know that finding ways to keep aging hardware out of the landfill is great for the environment — even if your daily-driver Mac or PC is in need of an upgrade. That's easier said than done, though. I found a way to buy an old iMac for under $100 for use as an external monitor, until disaster struck. Amid the chaos of my apartment move, I shattered the 2012 iMac's display, and that left me seriously puzzled as to what to do with it. I couldn't fix it, because I could buy two more iMacs for the price of a replacement screen.

I'm sure, at some point, you'll find yourself in the same position. You might have a drawer or shelf filled with old or broken hardware — sometimes both — that stays powered off most or all the time. I wasn't ready to power down this aging iMac for good, because apart from the cracked glass, it's in great working order. So, I decided to turn it into a network-attached storage (NAS) device. It was surprisingly easy, and you should do it too if you've already upgraded to one of the best Macs and have an old one lying around.

The hardware I used

An iMac with a cracked screen from 2012, plus an optional DAS

Close

Apple bundles a few features with macOS, from the latest macOS Sequoia to older versions of Mac OS X, that make setting up a Mac as a NAS a painless endeavor. I used a 21.5-inch iMac released in late 2012 for this project, and these are relatively common machines. They were popular in the corporate and education sectors, and also sold well as family computers. This iMac came with 8GB of DDR3 memory, a 2.7-GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, and an Nvidia GeForce GT 640M graphics card with 512MB of vRAM.

For a basic NAS setup, you don't need any additional hardware. It's possible to connect this very iMac to your network using only a wireless connection and the computer's internal storage. However, an Ethernet connection is strongly recommended for the best performance. Additionally, the hard disk "Fusion" drives found within this model year of iMac, and those similar to it, have been spinning for over a decade. They're destined to fail, so I recommend doing the swap to an internal SSD, or simply connecting to an external Mac SSD and storing all your important files there.

Redundancy is important, and you won't want your precious files to be lost in the event an obsolete Mac kicks the can. That's why you should follow the 3-2-1 rule for NAS hardware and data redundancy. As a proof of concept, I connected a direct attached storage (DAS) unit to this iMac, configured as a RAID array. That way, my iMac becomes the network-attached device in the chain, and the DAS is there for redundancy.

The setup process

All the features you need are built into macOS and Mac OS X