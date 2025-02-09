For years, my notes were a chaotic mess. My digital cabinet was filled with half-formed ideas, scattered notes, and forgotten insights. I was drowning in a sea of unsorted files, constantly searching for that one crucial piece of information, only to come up empty-handed. Finally, I decided to transform my note-taking into a well-oiled Personal Knowledge Management (PKM) system. In this post, I will share key lessons I learned, the strategies I implemented, and the crucial steps I took to curate my knowledge effectively.

The problem with note-taking overwhelm

It was a mess before

Our brains don’t work in a linear fashion. Traditional note-taking methods often force us to organize information in a way that doesn't match how we think. It focuses on capturing individual pieces of information without making connections between them. This prevents us from seeing the bigger picture and generating new insights.

I remember once spending nearly an hour searching for a quote I had saved, only to give up in frustration. It was like the note had vanished into thin air. We take notes because we don't want to forget, but what if we can't find those notes in the first place? I was spending more time collecting notes than actually using them.

Overall, there were too many notes with no clear organization and inconsistent note-taking methods that lacked context or keywords.

Picking up a PKM tool

A crucial part of a PKM system