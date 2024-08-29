Key Takeaways Repurpose your old computer into a retro gaming console using EmulationStation for an easy, enjoyable gaming experience.

Setting up EmulationStation requires downloading ES-DE, organizing game files, installing RetroArch, and pairing a controller.

Despite potential issues with emulators and controllers, EmulationStation offers a sleek UI and easy navigation for playing old games.

When you get a new computer, you may be left wondering what to do with your old machine now that you don't actively need it anymore. Thankfully, there's quite a lot of options, such as turning it into a photo frame or even a smart home hub (something I've personally done). But if you're a fan of gaming, especially retro gaming, another great option is turning your PC into a dedicated console.

You can turn any PC into a retro gaming station using a variety of solutions, but we're going to focus on EmulationStation, a dedicated frontend that's available for a variety of different systems that allows you to play all your games easily with a controller and using a beautiful UI. EmulationStation actually helps power other popular experiences like this, such as RetroBat or EmuDeck, but I went straight to the source on this one. You can always try those other solutions if you want to do things differently.

Setting up EmulationStation

There are a few steps

Close

Getting started with EmulationStation isn't terribly difficult, but it can take some time if you're not used to this kind of thing. First, you have to download the latest version of ES-DE (EmulationStation - Desktop Edition). This is the current iteration of the project, since the original version was abandoned back in 2015. That original website still ranks fairly high on Google search results, so be sure you're going for the right version.

Once you've installed ES-DE, you can simply launch it and it will go straight into a very clean full-screen UI, but you'll notice that it says no ROMs detected. By default, the program will look for ROMs in the C:\Users\%username%\ROMS folder, but you need to first create the directories inside of it. Simply choose the Create Directories option to create all the directories for just about every console ever. Now, when you navigate to the ROMS folder, you'll see folders for each console, and it's your job to move your game files into the folder for each respective console. There are a lot of folders here that you won't need, so delete the folders for any console you're not planning to use. You can also change the ROM directory, but you'll always have to create the sub-directories inside it and organize them properly.

Now, you can launch ES-DE again and all your games will show up, perfectly labeled under the right system. But you still can't play them, because you need the emulator itself. Your best option is to download RetroArch, because it allows you to install cores for various different emulators and they all work under the same unifying UI, which, importantly, works well with controllers, too. After launching RetroArch, you can install all the cores for the emulators you need. As a Nintendo fan, I went with the classics: NES, SNES, Game Boy Advance (since it can play original Game Boy games too), Nintendo 64, and even Nintendo DS. You might say the Nintendo DS isn't retro, but keep in mind, that system is now 20 years old.

Once all the cores are installed, you're mostly ready to play your games. But we're trying to make this a console, so you also have to pair a controller. For now, stay on the Windows desktop.

Connecting a controller

It should be relatively easy... but it isn't always

Both ES-DE and RetroArch are pretty widely compatible with all kinds of controllers, so in theory, if you have a controller lying around that works with your PC, you should be good to go. If it's a USB controller, you just need to plug it in and you're good to go. For wireless controllers, you need to add them using Bluetooth settings. Click the quick actions panel in the bottom of your taskbar (marked by the internet/battery/sound icons) and turn on Bluetooth, the click the little arrow to see a list of available devices. At the same time, ensure your controller is in pairing mode. Then, simply select the controller and it should connect automatically.

Now, you might think this is it, and in some cases, it might be all you need, but my experience was a bit frustrating. I was using a third-party Nintendo Switch controller, and while ES-DE worked totally fine, RetroArch refused to recognize it. Out of the box, RetroArch is set up to use xinput controllers, which is what's used by Xbox controllers. If you don't have an Xbox controller, you might have to go into the RetroArch settings and look for the driver options, then change both the input and controller drivers to dinput. For me, even that didn't work, though, and I had to set the controller driver to sdl2, so it was a bit frustrating.

Even then, while RetroArch, you may find that RetroArch works fine with this controller, but emulators themselves will recognize input as if it was a PlayStation/Xbox controller, where the confirmation button is at the bottom, rather than on the right. So I also had to manually remap those buttons so they matched the Nintendo layout.

You're (almost) ready to play your games!

Get started with your titles