Keeping your PC secure these days can be tricky. If you rely solely on a PIN or password, your system is more vulnerable to unwanted access. With Windows Hello integration, which introduces biometric data, things have improved. But if your PC doesn’t offer it, or you want something tangible, you might want another solution. However, you might not want to buy a dedicated security key like a YubiKey or a Thetis FIDO U2F. However, have you considered turning that old USB drive in your drawer into a secure unlock key instead?

Should I use a physical unlock key on my PC?

It has pros and cons

Consider a few things before using an unlock key for your PC. First, a physical key is more difficult for a baddie to compromise. Also, with an unlock key, you no longer need to remember passwords. Something tangible is more challenging to steal than a thought in your head (your password).

That sounds good, right? Well, there are some critical drawbacks to be aware of. For instance, if the flash drive is lost or damaged, the recovery process is more irksome than resetting a password or passphrase. You should also consider that the drive will permanently take a USB port on your PC. If USB ports on your system are at a premium, that might be a consideration. Finally, if you want to grant another user access, you must hand them the key.

What should I use to create a secure unlock key?

You have options

You can use a USB unlock key on a BitLocker-protected PC, but that requires encrypting your entire drive and is lengthy. Windows used to have the Syskey utility, but it has been deprecated since Windows 10 version 1709.

So, instead, look at third-party utilities such as Rohos Logon Key Free or USB Raptor. Each has its pros and cons, and you’ll want to find the features that work best for you. Other third-party projects have since been abandoned.

For my project, I used the USB Raptor utility. This tool locks your system when you remove the USB flash drive. It also functions like a portable app, which you may have some experience with. Other features include a password or network override, pair unlock with the USB serial number, screen customizations, and always starting the system in a locked state. Another cool benefit is the status report function.

Simply put, it’s easy to use, and the drive serial number unlock function boosts security—if you remember the password override.

Turning an old flash drive into a secure unlock key with USB Raptor

It’s a straightforward process

To put a few things out there. First, the idea is to use an old USB flash drive. I dusted off an old 32GB drive stuck in the back of my desk drawer…it doesn’t take much space. Second, because I am a bit concerned about the headaches of a failed drive, I am using it on an old Windows 10 system. If I can’t get in, no worries. I rarely use it other than as a test machine in my home lab, such as in instances like these.

Once you launch it, you can set it up with a few simple steps: select the drive, set an encryption password, enable the features, and create a k3y file. This will generate a hidden encrypted key file saved on the drive. You can use the file to unlock your computer if something goes wrong with the drive.

Select the "Advanced configuration" option to display additional features like controlling lock behavior, password-protecting the UI, choosing security and lock options, and managing the network lock sync settings. You can also set it to run on startup, open it in the system tray, and view network reporting options. You should also tie the drive unlock function to the USB drive serial code to override it with a password if you lose the drive.

Generate RUID file

Get backdoor access

When setting Raptor up, you should generate a RUID file. This file will be saved to your desktop. If you forget the password you set up to bypass the lock screen when the key is removed, you can use it as backdoor access.

It’s a best practice to re-generate a RUID each time you modify the password to unlock the screen. I’m not a fan of saving it on the desktop, but you can always transfer the file to a more secure directory if you are worried about its security.

Results of turning my USB drive into a secure unlock key

I had good luck using the USB Raptor app as a secure unlock key. From my research, Raptor is considered one of the best third-party utilities for this. Setting it up is straightforward, following the onscreen instructions. It kept my PC secure as long as the USB port secured the drive.

However, if it came loose or was removed, my PC was locked and protected by Raptor. Unlocking it was a cinch; if you recall the password, you can override it. However, things could be dicey if you forget the code. That is why it's essential to have the RUID file. It displays a proprietary Raptor lock screen, and you can't access the computer until you reinsert the drive or override it with the password.

Would I use it for full-time security? Perhaps. A proper hardware security key like YubiKey performs better and is more reliable. However, if you are in a pinch and want to keep an older or seldom-used PC secure, it’s easy to grab an old USB drive and set up Raptor. Again, I use Raptor since it’s considered the most user-friendly, and I recommend it to the average user looking for a physical key for PC security.