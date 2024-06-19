Key Takeaways Intel versions of the iMac and Mac Pro could accept CPU upgrades down the road for improved performance.

Older machines can be upgraded years after purchase for far less than it would cost to purchase the upgrades upfront.

Upgrades are a thing of the past now that Apple has moved to system-on-a-chip architecture.

The best Macs with Apple silicon are faster than ever, but they're only as fast as they are when you buy them. Now that Apple has moved to a system-on-a-chip (SoC) architecture, upgrades are few and far between. All the important components, from the processor to the solid-state storage modules, are soldered to the main logic board. This creates an unfortunate marketplace for Mac buyers, where customers are forced to buy large amounts of memory and storage upfront for future-proofing at a big markup. But it wasn't always this way. There was a time when Mac upgrades were not only possible, but encouraged.

I'm going to prove it by taking a "trash can" Mac Pro with a quad-core Xeon processor and swapping it out for a 10-core variant. The quad-core Mac Pro was the base model, and when it was released in 2013, was priced at about $3,000. Upgrading to an 8-core, 10-core, or 12-core processor required a special configuration that could cost between $8,000 and $12,000 — and that's in 2013 dollars. By waiting to upgrade, I got the exact same 10-core Xeon E5 processor for a mere $15.

It's the best part about working with upgradeable systems, including pre-built computers, like Macs. You can upgrade when you need to — not when you first buy your computer. By the time you need to upgrade, prices for components will likely have dropped, and you'll save quite a bit of money. That's what I did by upgrading the CPU on one of the last Macs where the upgrade is possible.

Yes, old Macs are upgradeable

Intel iMac and Mac Pro models released in the 2010s support plenty of upgrades

Apple has a bad reputation when it comes to repairability and upgradeability, although it's starting to overcome that with things like the self-service repair program and the Apple Diagnostics tool. However, if we look back at the 2010s, there were still a few Mac desktop computers that could accept fresh parts. For the longest time, Apple included a memory access door on the 27-inch iMac to make swapping RAM sticks easy. You might be surprised to learn that those iMacs also accepted CPU upgrades until the very last Intel iMac, although it was a tricky process. The Mac Pro is the last Mac that was really designed to be upgraded, and that covers both the 2013 and 2019 Intel models.

You probably know that the "trash can" Mac Pro is infamous for many reasons, and most notably because it just didn't age well. There are two main reasons why. Apple chose to go with Xeon server-grade processors for the Mac Pro, and that ended up being a mistake. The computer's CPU socket could only be upgraded with Xeon processors from the same E5 family, which became a problem as consumer-grade Intel processors improved. Another issue came with Apple's approach to graphics, and this involved a dual-GPU design. Of course, we now know that the dual graphics card trend died rather quickly.

The entire Mac Pro — and this isn't an understatement — was made for dual GPUs. Under the cylinder is a triangular-shaped heatsink that features a side for the first GPU, one for the other GPU, and a final side for the logic board. There was no way for Apple or customers to adapt to changing processor and graphics card trends, dooming this generation of Mac Pro.

There was one advantage to going with Xeon processors. They get dirt cheap as they age, because they're replaced in servers and workstations with newer chips. Older Xeon CPUs then flood the used market, causing resale prices to crater. That's how I was able to upgrade the CPU in my Mac Pro for less than it costs to eat out at a restaurant.

I paid $15 and more than doubled my core count

Old Xeon processors cost nothing, and that made this project possible

It sounds hard to believe, but you can find a 10-core Xeon processor on eBay for as little as $15. That's what I paid for the 10-core variant, which I thought struck a nice balance between single and multi-core performance. The top-of-the-line Xeon E5 processor you can throw in the Mac Pro has 12 cores, but single core performance is worse than the 10-core and 8-core versions. Unless you're using all those cores most of the time, it's actually better to pick up a Xeon E5 with fewer cores.

That's the only component required for this upgrade, but you will need new thermal paste to apply to the upgraded processor. Some kind of isopropyl alcohol solution will be helpful as well for cleaning the old thermal paste off the heatsink. A screwdriver with T5, T8, and T10 bits is all you need to disassemble the Mac Pro for the CPU upgrade. If you have some degree of familiarity with working on computers, especially Macs from this era, you can complete this entire project in less than an hour.

It's a fun and simple upgrade. After unplugging the Mac Pro, hold the power button for 10 seconds to discharge the power supply's capacitors. The cylindrical cover slides off, and it reveals quick access to key components, like the SSD and RAM sticks. From there, the fan on the top of the Mac Pro and the bottom of the computer both screw off. Removing the bottom reveals a clever interconnect board that bridges the logic board, power supply, and dual GPUs. When that is out of the way, carefully removing the power supply uncovers the logic board. Then, you're only eight screws away from the CPU. After making the swap and applying new thermal paste in a vertical line, following the steps in reverse is all it takes to complete this project.

I'll miss finding ways to keep old Macs alive

In the age of Apple silicon, hardware upgrades will be few and far between

As fun as this project was to complete, it's hardly a practical upgrade. Even with the 10-core Xeon in tow, the 2013 Mac Pro is bested by any model of Apple silicon Mac. The computer stopped receiving upgrades with macOS Monterey, too. Regardless of whether it makes sense to use an 11-year-old Mac Pro in 2024, it's still nice to know that you can upgrade it. We can't say the same about modern Macs, and that's a shame.

Apple gets a bad rap for repairability and upgradeability, but there was once a time when upgrades to Mac computers were easy. Unfortunately, that isn't the case anymore. Some tinkerers have managed to swap out the flash chips on Apple silicon Macs for higher capacities, but that's really the most that can be done now. Even top-of-the-line computers, like the Mac Studio, can't be upgraded. The days of CPU and GPU upgrades are over for Apple computers, and after completing one on a 2013 Mac Pro, I'll miss them.