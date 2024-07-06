Key Takeaways DOS games hold a special place in the hearts of many gamers, as they represent a time when gaming was simpler and more focused on gameplay rather than graphics. Here are some of the most iconic DOS games that have left a lasting impact on the gaming industry:

The Secret of Monkey Island: This point-and-click adventure game introduced players to the world of Monkey Island and its memorable characters. It's a fantastic adventure for any fan of the series of Discworld novels, which was me when it was released, and I remember spending hours and hours trying to solve some of the more fiendish puzzles in between studying for my final exams.

Dune II: The classic RTS formula came from this 1992 gem. Dune II provided the blueprint for every real-time strategy (RTS) game we play today. It introduced key elements like resource management, base building, and unit control, which are still present in modern RTS games.

I started my personal computer journey when you only needed a good CPU to play the latest games. At the time, that meant either an i286 or, if you were a baller, an i386 with a whopping 40MHz clock cycle. Microsoft Windows was still in its infancy, and DOS was the main way to use computers. It was an exciting time for PC gaming, with the release of games that would define many of the genres we still use today. Modern CPUs are too quick to run these titles written to use a fraction of the clock speeds available today.

But there's a solution. I recently discovered an emulator called DOSBox, which emulates DOS, the CPUs that were prevalent at the time, and even sound cards, so that you can run DOS games on modern PCs. You can download many of these games legally, thanks to them being distributed as shareware originally. I've been revisiting the games that started my lifetime of gaming, and these are the titles that had the most impact, not just on me but on the market as a whole.

10 Discworld

Take a trip to Anhk-Morpork with me and enjoy all the puns

Close

Fans of Terry Pratchett's Discworld novels were in for a treat when this CD-based point-and-click adventure was released in 1995. The hapless Rincewind the "wizzard" has to save the city from a dragon terrorizing the populace. It's a fantastic adventure for any fan of the series of Discworld novels, which was me when it was released, and I remember spending hours and hours trying to solve some of the more fiendish puzzles in between studying for my final exams.

Yes, LucasArts made the point-and-click adventure popular, and the humor in games like Sam & Max is great, but Discworld brought the novels to life in a way that I'd not experienced before, and that makes it worth revisiting. Be warned, it doesn't spare any punches with its difficulty and is perhaps best experienced when using a walkthrough, since the puzzles can be tricky, and it's easy to miss objects you really should have picked up.

9 Dune II

The classic RTS formula came from this 1992 gem