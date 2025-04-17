I have two 1TB SSDs on my PC, but I like to keep them as vacant as possible. Call it OCD or something else, but I like to offload any data that I can to my 2TB external hard drive. Earlier, the only files I stored on it were old photos and videos dating back to my school years, effectively making the drive a media archive. Of late, however, I am using the drive to store everything from system images and video editing projects to emulators and my Plex library. Fortunately, I don't need any of these files frequently, so my external hard drive is the perfect way to keep all the data away from my primary storage.

5 RAW repository for my business

The videos never stop

I run a high-end PC business, assembling gaming PCs and workstations now and then. The brand website and Instagram pages need creative content regularly, so I need some place to store the RAW files of videos that have gone live. Using my gaming rig's storage is out of the question, so I use my Adata HD710 Pro as the go-to repository. Our cloud storage always has a copy of everything, but I like to have an offline copy as well.

You might think the 2TB capacity of the external drive is a bit limiting, but everything else on the drive together takes up only around 1TB. The rest of it is free to store multiple versions of photos and videos we shoot for our website and socials. The drive might be limited to USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) speeds, but I need the space, not the performance. I don't access these RAW files frequently once the videos are live, so the slower speed isn't a big issue.

4 Good old data backup

I store non-archival data too

I learned the importance of data backup the hard way when my internal hard drive died out of the blue. I had old movies, photos, and videos on it that I was able to recover (mostly), but having a backup would have saved me a lot of time. After that incident, I started keeping a copy of some of my important files on my external hard drive. The 3-2-1 rule recommends having multiple copies of data on different storage media, and my makeshift backup drive is the first step toward doing just that.

Most of my work-related files are backed up on Google Drive, and I won't mind losing a lot of the other data on my PC. What remains is stuff like save files for games, Google Photos backup, and other miscellaneous data that I don't want to keep on my PC. External drives can fail just like internal drives, but I'm confident I'll copy any data off of the drive the moment it starts showing any signs of failure.