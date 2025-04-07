Around mid-2022, I was fortunate to win a high-end PC with an RTX 3080. This meant I didn't have to deal with overpriced GPUs to score a long-lasting GPU. Since then, I've played some of the most demanding games on it, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Alan Wake 2. I also run Stable Diffusion on my PC, having fun with mage generation. Gaming and AI, however, aren't the only things I use my GPU for, at least not in the last two years.

Occasionally, I'll get the itch to stream my gaming sessions when some of my friends are online. I even edit videos that I need for my business, and use Blender to learn some 3D modeling and animation. Thanks to my Meta Quest 2, I'm also able to play demanding VR titles. All of these benefit from the power of a dedicated high-end GPU like the RTX 3080.

4 Streaming games, thanks to NVENC

The GPU does the heavy lifting

I'm not a competitive gamer nor do I play esports titles for fun. They just aren't my thing. I'm more of a single-player, story-driven experience guy, and love to get immersed in another world and memorable characters. Sometimes, I see a Discord DM from a friend who's somehow free at the same time, and I stream whatever I'm playing for them to watch. It could be Firewatch, Superhot, Alan Wake 2, or even GTA V (I'm still playing the campaign).

The RTX 3080, and its NVENC encoder, is a great GPU for streaming games without a big hit to the visual quality. The load on the system remains minimal, and the Nvidia app is simple to use. My streaming needs might be infrequent, but whenever I need the functionality, I don't have to think twice before using the GPU for it. The impact on gaming performance isn't large enough to be a concern. Besides, I don't need ultra-high FPS anyway in the games I prefer.

3 Editing videos for my business

4K videos are a breeze for my RTX 3080