Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT $645 $699 Save $54 Sapphire's Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT is a fantastic GPU for 1440p and 4K gaming. Priced below its MSRP, this is a good deal for such a capable graphics card. $645 at Amazon

AMD's RDNA 3 architecture was a good leap forward for the company and the RX 7900 XT was my favorite GPU from the generation. Undercutting the RTX 4080 by $300 at launch, this GPU was a solid pick for 4K gaming systems. I've relied upon it for many months now, powering my 49-inch ultrawide display. Even with more demanding games at a resolution of 5120 x 1440, the RX 7900 XT has no problem pumping enough frames to the monitor. For $645, you can score a discount this Prime Day and enjoy rock-solid gaming experiences.

What makes the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT great for gaming

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT launched alongside the RX 7900 XTX and has 576 fewer shaders, 4GB less VRAM, and a slight reduction in clock speed but it's slightly more affordable. This makes the GPU a better value pick for when it's on sale for promotions such as Prime Day. Testing the GPU for our in-depth review and using it extensively for multiple games, including many of the most demanding PC titles like Cyberpunk 2077, I found the Radeon RX 7900 XT to perform well under load. Whether you plan to play games at 1440p or 4K, you'll have a great time.

Game AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Cyberpunk 2077 2K, Ultra: 106 FPS

2K, Ultra, RT Ultra: 27 FPS

4K, Ultra: 55 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT Ultra: 16 FPS DOOM Eternal 2K, Ultra Nightmare: 266 FPS

4K, Ultra Nightmare: 169 FPS

4K, Ultra, RT: 102 FPS Fay Cry 6 2K, Ultra: 162 FPS

4K, Ultra: 102 FPS Metro Exodus 2K, Extreme: 139 FPS

2K, Extreme, RT Ultra: 91 FPS

4K, Extreme: 80 FPS

4K, Extreme, RT Ultra: 43 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 2K, Ultra: 139 FPS

4K, Ultra: 93 FPS

It's only when you throw 4K and ray tracing into the mix does the Radeon RX 7900 XT begins to struggle with some PC games. Otherwise, this is one of the best value 4K GPUs around and its discounted price makes it all the more enticing. I don't see myself upgrading from the 7900 XT for many years to come.