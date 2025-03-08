Remote access software makes everything on your computer available from anywhere. More importantly, it lets you take control of someone else’s computer, making it incredibly useful for troubleshooting friends’ and family members’ devices or providing IT support.

Over the years, I’ve tested a bunch of remote access tools, spending a lot of time with TeamViewer and Chrome Remote Desktop. They’re two of the most popular options and generally work well, but they’re not the best fit for me. I personally use RustDesk. It has a clean, easy-to-use interface and comes packed with privacy and security features that I really appreciate.

4 It is available across platforms

Whether you’re on Windows, macOS, Linux, or even Android

One of RustDesk’s strongest selling points is its universal compatibility. Whether you’re on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, or even a Raspberry Pi, RustDesk has you covered. This cross-platform support is critical for someone like me, who interacts with a mix of operating systems daily.

TeamViewer also offers multi-platform support, but its installation process can feel bloated, especially on lightweight systems. Chrome Remote Desktop, while convenient for Chrome users, is inherently limited by its browser-based approach. For example, mobile-to-desktop connections on Chrome Remote Desktop often feel clunky, and Linux support is minimal. RustDesk, on the other hand, provides native apps for every platform.

RustDesk also stands out with its generous licensing model compared to competitors like TeamViewer. Whether you are a student, freelancer, or small business owner, the free plan takes away any cost worries. Plus, it doesn’t require self-hosting by default. You can get started by just connecting to its free public server.

3 The open-source nature stands out

The transparency is reassuring

Privacy and security are non-negotiable when it comes to remote access. This is where RustDesk’s open-source nature stands out. Unlike TeamViewer (proprietary) or Chrome Remote Desktop (closed-source and tied to Google’s ecosystem), RustDesk’s code is publicly available on GitHub, meaning anyone can inspect, modify, or verify it.

That kind of transparency matters. The community can spot bugs, patch security flaws, and call out anything suspicious before it becomes a real issue. For those skeptical of remote access tools, having open-source code is a game-changer. TeamViewer, despite being one of the most popular options, has faced scrutiny over unexplained connections and data handling practices.

In June 2024, TeamViewer suffered a cyberattack linked to APT29 (also known as Midnight Blizzard or Cozy Bear). Hackers accessed an employee directory, exposing names, corporate contact details, and encrypted passwords. This wasn’t the first incident—back in 2016, Chinese threat actors infiltrated TeamViewer’s systems using the Winnti backdoor. At the time, the company denied any data was stolen and didn’t immediately disclose the breach.

As for Chrome Remote Desktop, being tied to Google’s ecosystem always raises questions about what data it might be collecting in the background.

2 You can self-host it

Great for anyone concerned about privacy

If you care about privacy, RustDesk’s self-hosting option is a game-changer. By default, it uses public servers to handle connections, but setting up your own relay server is easy. This keeps your data off third-party infrastructure, reduces latency, and eliminates concerns about unauthorized access. On top of all these benefits, RustDesk makes self-hosting super easy. Detailed documentation is available, as well as a guide to help you set up your own server on different platforms.

For IT folks or anyone paranoid about privacy (guilty as charged), this is a massive perk. The documentation provides clear instructions for deploying a server on platforms like Docker, AWS, or even a home NAS. TeamViewer offers enterprise-grade self-hosting, but it’s locked behind a paywall that’s overkill for personal use. Chrome Remote Desktop doesn’t even give you the option.

RustDesk also has end-to-end encryption, so your data stays private and secure during remote sessions. It's one of the key features that sets it apart from TeamViewer, which has a more complicated security setup.

1 It's highly customizable

Make RustDesk look the way you want