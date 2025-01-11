I recently pried myself out of Windows' clutches and embraced the Mac ecosystem. I now do most of my work on an M3 MacBook Air. Although my first couple of months were a bit bumpy, macOS has grown on me – especially features like Quick Look and Spotlight. These have become so integral to my workflow that whenever I open my Windows PC to play games or do research for work, I can't help but curse Microsoft for not copying them already. Apparently, the good developers of the world feel the same way and have created apps that bring my favorite Mac features to Windows. Below are four such apps.

4 QuickLook for Mac’s Quick Look

In fact, it works better than the Mac version

Quick Look is my favorite feature on Mac. For those unaware, it lets you preview any file with just a tap of the spacebar. It works for images, documents, and even videos. It’s much quicker than opening the file in its dedicated app, and you can easily jump between different files using the arrow keys. This feature is especially handy when you’re looking for a file but aren’t sure what you named it or when you downloaded it.

Windows doesn’t have anything like this, but you can easily get the feature using the QuickLook app. It’s available for free on the Microsoft Store, and as its name suggests, it works just like Mac’s Quick Look. To use it, click on any file in File Explorer, and hit the spacebar. You’ll get a preview of the file, and you can use the arrow keys to jump between files, with the preview updating instantly.

QuickLook not only brings this Mac feature to Windows but even improves upon it. It supports a wide range of file types, including PNG, APNG, JPG, BMP, GIF, PSD, and RAW images. You can even preview compressed files like ZIP, RAR, TAR.GZ, and 7z — something Mac’s Quick Look can’t do.

3 PowerToys for Spotlight Search on Windows

PowerToys Run helps you ditch Windows Search for good

Spotlight Search on a Mac is a built-in system-wide tool that lets you quickly find files, applications, emails, and more by typing keywords into a search bar. While Windows doesn’t have this feature by default, you can replicate it using Microsoft PowerToys Run. This handy tool is part of the PowerToys collection, which you can download from the Microsoft Store.

PowerToys Run doesn’t include everything that Spotlight offers, like weather updates or sports scores, but for tasks involving your computer’s files and applications, it’s the fastest tool I’ve found for Windows.

To use PowerToys Run, press Alt + Space to bring up the search bar in the middle of your screen. From there, you can type the name of an application, file, or folder, and hit Enter to open it instantly.

The tool goes beyond just search — it can also perform quick math calculations. Type an equation and press Enter to copy the result. You can also convert units of measurement, check the current time, or run system commands like Shutdown, Restart, or Empty Recycle Bin. Simply type the command, hit Enter, and your computer will handle the rest.

2 Snapdrop for AirDrop

You can also try LocalSend

Snapdrop isn’t a system app for Windows but a web app that provides an AirDrop-like experience through local network sharing. You can use it to transfer photos and files wirelessly from iPhone or Android smartphones to your Windows PC.

To use Snapdrop, open the website on your Windows computer and note the randomly generated name for your device. Then, open the website on your smartphone, select your computer from the list, and choose the files you want to send. If you prefer a desktop app, consider LocalSend. It’s available across multiple platforms, including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Linux. It’s faster than AirDrop, features a clean, ad-free interface, and is open-source, making it a great alternative for seamless file sharing.

1 Bitwarden to get Password on Windows

Or any other password manager of your choice

Apple added a dedicated password manager app in macOS Sequoia, which makes it super easy to manage your logins, passwords, passkeys, and even Wi-Fi credentials. It’s a fantastic option for Apple users because it syncs effortlessly across all Apple devices. The app has a clean, simple interface that’s really easy to use. While Microsoft Edge has a built-in password manager, Windows still doesn’t offer a standalone app like this, which gives Apple the edge here.

That said, there are tons of third-party options to fill the gap. I personally use Bitwarden on my Windows PC. It syncs my passwords and personal data across all my devices and handles everything you’d want from a password manager. It’s easy to use, well-organized, and free.

Get the Mac experience on Windows

There are so many great features on Mac that I find incredibly useful, and it’s odd that Microsoft hasn’t added them to Windows yet. Luckily, you can bring some of the most popular ones to Windows yourself though, using the apps mentioned above. If you’re new to Mac, take a look at our handy list of must-try features. While you’re at it, explore the lesser-known Mac features and apps that most people have forgotten about.