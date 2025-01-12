Microsoft rolled out Windows 11 with a new user interface featuring rounded corners and vivid colors, but it also made some changes to the system that not everyone appreciates. For instance, it got rid of the classic context menu and replaced it with one that has rounded corners and fewer options. The new OS continues the trend of making user customization more difficult. This, combined with ads, is part of the reason why every time I use it, I wish I was using Windows 10.

I’ve always been on the lookout for ways to make Windows 11 more bearable, and one thing that has helped is customization through third-party apps. There are plenty of apps that let you change the look and feel of Windows, and below are four of my favorites.

4 Start11

For those who miss the classic Start menu

If we are talking about apps that customize Windows, Stardock’s Start11 must be mentioned. Stardock has a long history of providing customization tools for Windows, and its Start11 is a lifesaver for anyone who misses the classic Start menu or finds the new one less functional. This app lets you bring back the Windows 10 Start menu or even the Windows 7 Start menu if you’re feeling nostalgic. It’s fully customizable, allowing you to tweak everything from the layout to the color scheme.

Start11 also includes the ability to customize familiar Windows buttons and folders and disable Search on the taskbar. You can also hide features you don’t use and add shortcuts to make the Start menu more functional. It’s not free, but the $7 price tag feels justified considering how much it improves usability.

3 Rainmeter

A huge library of skins

I always recommend Rainmeter with a caveat – it can be addictive. Setting up Rainmeter can be a bit overwhelming at first, but once you get the hang of the app and learn how to tailor it for your needs, it's hard to stop tweaking it or even creating your own mods.

It lets you add widgets and system information directly to your desktop. Want a clock, weather updates, or live system stats? Rainmeter has you covered. The app uses skins, which are essentially themes that you can customize or download from the community. There’s a huge library of skins available, ranging from minimalist designs to intricate, futuristic layouts.

2 RoundedTB

Because a taskbar with rounded corners is just better

Source: RoundedTB

RoundedTB is a simple app that does one thing but does it well – it lets you add rounded corners to the taskbar. While Windows 11 already features rounded corners for app windows, the taskbar remains annoyingly straight-edged.

The app allows you to round the taskbar corners, split them into segments, and add margins. It also lets you make the Windows 11 taskbar act like a floating dock. RoundedTB even offers precision settings for the taskbar margins and radius. The app is completely free and available on the developer's website.

1 Windows 11 Classic Context Menu

Bring back the classic, detailed context menu

The new context menu in Windows 11 looks modern, but it’s not very practical. Microsoft reduced the number of options available, forcing you to click “Show more options” to access the full menu. If this annoys you as much as it annoys me, you’ll love the Windows 11 Classic Context Menu app.

This lightweight app restores the old context menu, giving you instant access to all the options you’re used to. It’s especially handy for power users who rely on the extra functionality of the classic menu. Once installed, you won’t have to deal with the new menu’s limitations again.

It’s worth noting that you can also enable the old context menu by editing the registry. I wouldn’t go this route if you’re not familiar with the registry editor, as misusing it can render your system unstable or even inoperable.

Make Windows 11 yours

Windows 11 may not be as customizable out of the box as its predecessors, but these apps prove that you can still tweak it to your heart’s content. Whether you want a more functional Start menu, a highly personalized desktop, or simply a consistent user interface, these tools can help you make the OS work the way you want it to.

Customization doesn’t have to be limited to the user interface. You can also set custom keyboard shortcuts. Check out our detailed guide on how to customize every aspect of Windows 11 and make it feel like home.