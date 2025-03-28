Single-Board Computer manufacturers continue to push the capabilities of their credit card-sized offerings with each successive iteration, and the Raspberry Pi Foundation is no exception. What began as an inexpensive means to attract students to the arcane art of programming has now evolved into a powerful SBC lineup capable of running thousands of projects.

Speaking of performance, although VMs are still too demanding for your average Raspberry Pi, modern boards belonging to this uber-popular series are great for containerization workloads, especially once you arm your boards with these amazing utilities.

1 Docker Engine

Or Podman, depending on your requirements