Synology's DiskStation DS223j is currently on sale as part of Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days. The two-bay diskless enclosure comes equipped with an ARM processor, access to Synology's best-in-class DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system, 1GB of DDR4 RAM, and a single LAN connection. If you're considering your very first NAS purchase and need one to store some files and/or backups, the Synology DiskStation DS223j is a good pick. It's in our best NAS collection for good reason!

Why you should buy the DiskStation DS223j

Due to the nature of my job, I make use of not only the Synology DiskStation DS223j but also a few other enclosures, one from Asustor and another from TerraMaster. The DS223j is primarily used for storage with company files and accounting. It doesn't see too much traffic and no heavy apps are run which avoids putting too much strain on the ARM processor. The specifications are a little light and as such you may find the enclosure to struggle with busier households or offices, but for lighter usage, it's a blast.

Having access to the DSM operating system is one of the highlight features of the DS223j. The two drive bays allow for up to 24TB of raw capacity and the CPU has no trouble sending and receiving data across the single 1GbE connection. The Synology DiskStation DS223j is capable of surprises, however, and you can get Plex Media Server running for streaming some media, though you won't be able to perform any transcoding. Where this NAS truly shines is by allowing you to gain full control over your data and cancel cloud storage subscriptions.

Setting up the Synology DiskStation DS223j is a straightforward process and takes a few minutes after installing the drive(s). Synology's NAS tends to be on the pricer side, but they're worth the consideration if you wish to take advantage of its cloud infrastructure. Everything simply works out of the box with the DS223j running DSM and it's a joy to use. For $155, I wouldn't hesitate to pick one up if I didn't already own one. This is the lowest price I've seen the DS223j since it launched earlier this year.

Remember: This NAS (like most enclosures) doesn't come with any hard drives. I'd recommend either the Western Digital Red or Seagate IronWolf series of drives. There are various capacities on sale for Prime Day, but the 6TB WD Red at $110 per drive is a great deal, costing just $0.02 per GB of capacity. Buying two of these would provide up to 12TB of storage space, before taking into account RAID, which will save you a lot of money in the long run compared to a cloud storage subscription.