Virtual reality games and headsets are more popular than they’ve ever been, with certain titles making full use of the medium to deliver a thoroughly engaging experience. For tech enthusiasts who love trying out accessories, there are plenty of other ways besides VR headsets to make your gaming sessions more immersive, including companion apps and multi-monitor setups.

Capable of providing physical feedback in accordance with your in-game actions, a haptic VR vest is one such device that lets you enhance the realism of your beloved titles. After testing the Woojer Vest 3 over the last two weeks, I have to admit that it’s a solid addition to any gaming enthusiast's setup – provided you’re willing to strap a 3-pound vest to your torso.

The Vest 3 is perfect for sim racing fans

Combine it with Shutoko Revival Project, and you're in for a ride

During the thousands of hours I’ve spent in Automobilista, Assetto Corsa, and Dirt Rally 2.0, I’ve used everything from driving wheels to button boxes to make my sim racing sessions as immersive as possible. The Woojer Vest 3 was the best addition to my sim racing tool collection, second only to my Oculus Meta Quest 2. The Vest 3 packs six transducers that can oscillate independently at varying intensities. While we're on the subject, it relies on audio input and can transmit sound as physical vibrations to select transducers. This means you'll experience directional haptic feedback if your games support 5.1 or 7.1 audio.

Comfort-wise, I’ve got no issues with the Woojer Vest 3, especially in sim racing titles where I don’t have to stand for hours on end (more on that later). The Vest 3 supports Bluetooth 5.0 and USB connection, but since I was planted on my chair, I used the latter to minimize the feedback latency. After that, I plugged my Audeze Maxwell headset into the 3.5mm audio port of the Vest 3, and booted up the Happogahara track via Assetto Corsa’s Content Manager utility.

And I was floored within the first five minutes of drifting around the map. The hum of the engine reverberated through the Vest 3 – making it feel as though I was inside the AMG GT3. Setting the oscillation intensity to level 3 was enough to immerse me in the game without making the feedback too overwhelming. Accidentally driving off-road or ramming my virtual vehicle into another racer would deliver the impact straight to the Vest 3’s transducers, further amplifying the immersion.

And that’s before I stuck the Meta Quest 2 to my face and fired up the game with all VR mods enabled. Let me tell you, nothing can deliver the same cathartic feeling as blasting Freebird on Spotify while driving on the Shutoku Revival Project’s track with my VR headset, Vest 3, and racing wheel combo.

It pairs well with shooters and hack-and-slash titles

Especially if you've got a VR headset