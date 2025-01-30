We've extensively covered Intel's woes in the CPU space, but the company is making serious ground with discrete GPUs. I didn't think much of the original A-series Arc launch from Intel. The cards were good value but fell short in-game, largely down to software. Intel fixed this over time and now it was time for me to give the Battlemage series a try. After reviewing the Intel B570 on a 4K panel set to 1440p, I decided to see how far I could push this $219 GPU realistically with a 49-inch ultrawide monitor set to 5120x1440. It went better than expected.

Related 3 ways an ultrawide monitor is better than two screens Some reasons why you should consider an ultrawide as your next monitor

Why I chose the Intel Arc B570

The Intel Arc B580 is a great little GPU for $249. I tested the card at 4K and it managed to play some games well, so long as XeSS was in play and you didn't go overboard with visual settings. The Arc B570 is a slightly weaker Battlemage GPU with fewer cores and less memory. Although it has "just" 10 GB of VRAM and a maximum boost speed of 2.75 GHz, the B570 is still a capable GPU that can handle heavier games at 1440p with ray tracing enabled. So it should work well with an ultrawide monitor that essentially slaps two 1440p monitors together.



Intel Arc B570 Intel Arc B580 Ray Accelerators/Cores 20 20 AI Accelerators/Cores 160 160 Base Clock Speed 2500 MHz 2670 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2750 MHz 2850 MHz Memory Capacity 10 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 160-bit 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 380 GB/s 460.8 GB/s Power Draw 150 W 190 W Architecture Xe2 Xe2 Process 5 nm 5 nm

This 10 GB of GDDR6 on a 160-bit bus with 380 GB/s of bandwidth should still be ample for running games at 5120x1440p. Another positive with Intel's GPUs is the power draw. Both of these two Battlemage graphics cards draw less than 200W from the PSU. The B570 alone sucks just 150W and that's only when it's pushing hard. You can easily see the card settle at around 120W, which is fantastic when playing more demanding games. Even at this extended resolution, it should be possible to enjoy smooth gaming with decent results and without setting anything on fire.

Moving from 1440p to 4K is a colossal step, moving from 3.7 million pixels to8.3 million pixels. A 5120x1440p ultrawide panel has 7.37 million pixels, so it's much closer to 4K than 1440p. Although we're working with almost double the pixels, it's still not quite as demanding as 4K, which can put significant strain on even more powerful gaming systems. The monitor in question is the 49-inch Electriq eiq-49CV5UWD120FSHQA. Although that model number rolls off the tongue, we're looking at a 5120x1440p resolution, 4ms response time, and 120 Hz refresh rate — it's not a bad budget-friendly super ultrawide.

The B570 can handle ultrawide 1440p monitors

Close

I was slightly surprised to see just how well Intel's Arc B570 handles gaming at this super-enlarged resolution. I tested a few games at 4K with this GPU and the results were mixed. It wasn't terrible but the slightly weaker specifications (notably the VRAM) really hampered this card. At 5120x1440, however, things aren't too bad at all. Cyberpunk 2077 runs well at Ultra, hovering around 45 FPS depending on the scene. All testing was achieved with XeSS enabled. The card begins to struggle when pushing in ray traciong and other heavy tech. If you're not fussed about the best visuals, this $219 GPU is a solid buy.

X4 was an interesting test since it's heavily reliant on the CPU for all the background simulations. The Arc B570 is a great fit, so long as you have a beefy CPU to crank all the numbers up high. X4 at this resolution and high graphical settings was no trouble. General work was perfectly fine too. Loading up some GPU-intensive software saw Intel's excellent encoding and decoding capabilities flex their muscles. It's a step down from the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT for sure, but this is also a third of the price. For Intel to offer such a budget-friendly GPU is a fantastic option for gamers looking to upgrade their screens down the road.