Arc is the latest entrant in the world of browsers. The Browser Company’s new browser aims to reinvent web browsing for the modern Internet, and it has managed to garner quite a user base and popularity. I didn’t buy into the hype for the longest time because Brave was good enough for me, but a month ago, when I saw a few friends using Arc’s CMD+T keyboard shortcut to search for things, I got tempted. I didn’t fully switch to Arc, but I logged into the browser with my work email and started using it for work tasks. It’s been a month, and I still use Brave back and forth, but boy, does it feel like a downgrade. Arc has its issues, but the features it offers make up for them, and I really wish more browsers would implement these features.

Most browsers haven’t changed

Especially the popular ones