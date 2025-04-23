When I first started writing at XDA, I heard a few of my colleagues mention Docker during our weekly meetings. I had no clue what it was back then, but I was intrigued by all the different articles I saw being published on the website surrounding the app. That's when I decided to carry out some research and learn more about Docker. I won't lie, it was slightly intimidating initially, since I couldn't really find a beginner's guide to using Docker that was effective. However, I spent some time inside the app, watched a few YouTube tutorials, and had my first Docker container ready in a few hours.

Fast-forward to a week, and I'm wondering why I didn't discover this magical software earlier. Docker has single-handedly improved my productivity, helped me learn more about home automation, and even reduced my cloud storage reliance with the help of a self-hosted server. It can do pretty much anything you want it to, without the hassles and inefficiencies of a virtual machine. If you haven't stumbled upon Docker before this article, you've been missing out. But now that you have, welcome to the other side of the computing world!

Why should one use Docker?

What about it stands out?