I've started using Obsidian quite a lot, as it's a fantastic note-taking utility with a lot of advanced features, plugins, and community support. I know others who use Notion, and while I've been trying to get to grips with it, there are some things I'd like to keep in both services at all times. That's why I wrote a Python script that allows me to synchronize my to-do list from Obsidian to a Notion database.

In order to use this script, you'll need to follow the instructions outlined below in order to generate an integration token for your Notion database. You can then give your integration access to your selected database, and it will be able to read and write to it as it needs to. Notion has a lot of different integrations readily available, but we're going to be creating our own combined with a pre-made template.

As well, this is mostly a proof of concept. While it may be useful to some in its current state, this article is designed to help you get to grips with the Notion API and build your own integrations.

Setting up API access in Notion

Notion's API is easy to use