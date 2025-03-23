Gaming mice haven't changed a lot in years, so when I came to know about the Lofree Hypace, an ultralight gaming mouse by Lofree (the company's first, by the way), I was intrigued. The mouse boasted a weight of just 47g, a flagship sensor, and an eye-catching design. Although its looks and specs were the main reasons I wanted to review it, the thing that left a lasting impression on me was its weight.

Using the Razer DeathAdder V2 X for around two years, I never felt I needed a lighter mouse, but the Lofree Hypace changed my mind. I've been using it as my daily driver because it just feels so much better for gaming as well as work. Going back to the Razer has become harder than I thought. I guess the people chasing lightweight mice were definitely on to something.

Gaming feels much easier vs. my 88g Razer mouse

The Razer almost feels like a deadweight now