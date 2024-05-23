Apple launched the M4 processor with the 2024 iPad Pro, marking the first time the company showcased its new Arm chip on a tablet over a Mac. This makes the iPad Pro one of the most powerful devices Apple has available and that got me thinking. The Apple M series of processors are marvels. The company went from nothing (outside of mobile Arm development) to rolling out desktop-class chips with the Mac Pro in just a few years. How much of a market shake-up would occur if Apple released an M processor as a standalone product?

Apple makes incredible CPUs

The Apple M4 is perfect for a custom Mac build

Apple likes to keep things simple for its customer base. You can pop to your nearest Apple store and walk out with an entire Mac. It's essentially a pre-built Linux or Windows PC with proprietary parts mixed in. The Mac Pro (2023) has the Apple M2 Ultra, two generations behind the new M4 inside the iPad Pro. The M2 Ultra is in a league of its own and utterly decimates the iPad Pro's M4 due to the sheer number of CPU, GPU, and NPU cores available, but it's still interesting to see how far Apple's processor has come over four generations.

Specifications iPad Pro (M4, 2024) Mac Pro (M2 Ultra, 2022) CPU 10 cores (4 P-cores, 6 E-cores) 24 cores (16 P-cores, 8 E-cores) GPU 10 cores 76 cores NPU 16 cores 32 cores Memory ~16 GB (120 GB/s) ~192 GB (800 GB/s)

The baseline M4 and M2 Ultra are designed for different form factors and comparing them isn't apples to apples by any stretch, but the iPad Pro is a powerful device in its own right. We found the tablet to be more than powerful enough to handle everything we could throw at it. The processor can take on resource-intensive apps and games with ample bandwidth for handling AI tasks. Seeing just how capable this latest iPad Pro is compared to previous generations, Apple delivers considerable gains.

AMD and Intel have made gains with the latest Core and Ryzen processors for desktop PCs. The chips are primarily used for computing and gaming, where Apple's silicon could prove useful for those who prefer the company's ecosystem and want hardware specifically designed for software and other parts. Although it's not quite as potent as CPUs and GPUs from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia, Apple silicon would provide another route for system builders to consider. It would also allow Apple fans to flex their muscle with DIY Macs.

Building custom Mac

All Macs sold by Apple come with the silicon soldered to the main board, alongside RAM and storage. This is a stark contrast to how PCs are put together with each component connecting through sockets, slots, and ports. It's what makes the PC upgradable and serviceable, whereas the Mac Mini and Mac Pro share more in common with a single-board computer (SBC). When buying a Mac, you're purchasing a single device with limited upgradability and serviceability.

But what if you could build a custom Mac yourself? Instead of simply picking specifications on Apple's website, you could add various parts to a cart, get them delivered (or pick them up), and build the system yourself. Building a PC is more accessible and more people are using technology than ever. With Apple's over-engineered design and IKEA-style documentation, the company could make it easy for hardware and software fans who don't want a prebuilt Mac to build their way into the ecosystem.

Apple already charges a premium for component upgrades with a new build and this model could be transferred to a parts catalog. Apple makes great hardware, much like Microsoft with its Surface range of Windows devices, and it would be something else to be able to keep using your trusty Mac with the ability to upgrade to newer parts, saving waste, and giving those who won't buy Apple systems a carrot to see how many would bite. I know I would strongly consider it.

Why this will never happen

Apple barely sells parts for its systems, let alone considers selling designed components for custom builds and DIY enthusiasts. I'm firmly in the camp whereby Apple releasing some parts to build a custom Mac would make me consider putting together an official system instead of cobbling a Hackintosh PC without a shred of macOS. You can't buy an Apple M2 Ultra CPU for the Mac Pro. Have a dead chip? The entire board will need to be replaced, which bumps the cost due to mostly everything being soldered to the PCB.

I don't foresee Apple releasing hardware that allows anyone to build a custom Mac. The company would lose some degree of control and Apple can instead continue building systems and selling with full warranty and support with customers having peace of mind that "everything will just work."