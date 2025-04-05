No gaming PC setup is complete without a set of gaming peripherals to go toe-to-toe with the action. While I started my PC journey with cheap no-name peripherals, I elevated my experience to quality models not too long ago. From a budget Cooler Master keyboard to premium mechanical keyboards, and knock-off headphones to high-quality gaming headsets, I've used them all.

If I were starting over on a new PC setup, I already have my peripherals wishlist ready. Despite using a keyboard, mouse, and headset at the moment, I have a few complaints that I'd like to get rid of. The options that I list below are, I believe, exactly what I need to ace my PC setup game without spending any more than I should.

5 Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2X

Buy once, buy right