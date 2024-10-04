Any setup is incomplete without a great monitor. Whether you're a hardcore gamer, a professional, or a little bit of both, you can't fully enjoy your high-end PC without an equally impressive monitor. While my current IPS monitor from LG is still doing well, I've been craving an upgrade to something more.

I've finally decided to invest in a high-end OLED monitor to experience the zenith of display technology. Ready to leave terrible IPS glow and non-existent HDR behind, I'm also prepared to tackle the drawbacks that come with an OLED monitor. The tradeoffs, I believe, are worth the game-changing experience in store.

4 The image quality of OLED is unparalleled

Infinite contrast, lifelike colors, and more

Close

One of the biggest motivators for people to switch to an OLED display is the significantly higher contrast ratio. Due to each pixel on an OLED screen being self-emitting, it can turn on and off completely, leaving no room for things like backlight bleeding. This granular control also allows an OLED screen to have a technically infinite contrast ratio, something that no other panel technology can claim.

Whether it's viewing angles, HDR performance, or motion handling you're worried about, an OLED monitor scores incredibly high on all parameters.

OLED monitors also boost lifelike image quality that is incredibly color-accurate as well. Whether it's viewing angles, HDR performance, or motion handling you're worried about, an OLED monitor scores incredibly high on all parameters. As someone who spends around 8 hours on a PC daily, upgrading to an OLED monitor will take my workflow to the next level.

Text fringing is a known issue on many QD-OLED and WOLED monitors due to relatively unusual subpixel layouts, but I can stomach slightly compromised text clarity when I'm getting superb performance in all other areas.

Related Mini-LED vs. OLED Monitors: Is OLED the future of gaming? PC gamers are always looking for the best products, and it seems OLED may be taking the crown.

3 OLEDs promise peak immersion for gaming

Mini-LEDs have gotten close, but not quite