Key Takeaways IBM PC XT was an iterative improvement over its predecessor, with enhancements like built-in HDD and extra expansion slots.

PC DOS 2.0 was the standout improvement of the IBM PC XT, offering better compatibility and organizational features.

Despite its high cost, the IBM PC XT played a significant role in the evolution of personal computing, paving the way for future advancements.

On this day 41 years ago, the IBM PC-XT was introduced. It was a pivotal moment in the evolution of personal computing, with the launch signifying a shift towards the prolific role of computers in both professional and personal settings. IBM unveiled the PC-XT as an upgrade to the original IBM PC way back in 1983, bringing significant advancements to the industry. Its most notable feature was its built-in HDD, with a storage capacity of a whopping 10 MB. While laughable by today's storage standards, at the time, it was a considerable improvement that moved users away from the cumbersome use of floppy disks.

The IBM PC XT was an iterative improvement

One of the first big iterative improvements

The IBM PC-XT came with one other big change over its predecessor too; the addition of extra expansion slots. These expansion slots could be used to add things like sound cards, network cards, and more. Other than that, the IBM PC XT also had the following over the original IBM PC:

Base RAM increased to a minimum of 128 KB

2x32KB ROM ICs replace the previous 5x8KB ROM ICs

PC DOS 2.0 is included

The 5-pin DIN for the cassette interface is removed

Looking at the above, it's actually hard to miss that the IBM PC XT suffered from the same iterative release problem that we see even today. It had very few improvements to warrant upgrading for most people, with the rest of its specifications being the exact same as its predecessor.

The best improvement of this PC wasn't even the hardware, but rather the software. PC DOS 2.0, released alongside the IBM PC XT, was widely regarded to be the biggest improvement of this PC, with its compatibility being maintained with Microsoft's DOS 2.0 of the time. It introduced several enhancements over the DOS version that shipped with the original IBM PC. Firstly, it supported directories, allowing for a more organized and accessible file system structure, a significant improvement over the flat file system of the earlier DOS. it also included additional system calls and commands, improving program compatibility and user control, while making it possible to user larger HDDs like the 10MB HDD in the PC XT.

The IBM PC XT was an important piece of hardware as it continued the path towards giving users at home a PC of their own. Despite being expensive at the time, it allowed IBM to figure out the best way to build PCs for the masses. It also serves as a funny look back at what was considered a large amount of storage at the time. Not only that, but it's also interesting to see that the iterative improvements that we complain about in technology today occasionally happened back then, too.