iBUYPOWER is venturing into the CPU cooling game! The company created the HYTE sub-brand, which launched a few successful PC cases and accessories, but also some cooling products. This iBUYPOWER AW4 360 doesn't appear to overlap as this CPU cooler is aimed at a more reasonable price point with less flashy features, such as the massive digital screen on the HYTE THICC Q60. The AW4 360 from iBUYPOWER is a back-to-basics cooling solution with three 120mm fans, a reliable pump, some RGB lighting on the water block, and a clean black or white design.

The company is going up against some stiff competition too. Being late to the party, there's the exceptional Arctic Liquid Freezer III 360 to contend with, not to mention the best AIOs from NZXT, be quiet!, Asus, among other brands. Thankfully, the iBUYPOWER AW4 360 performs well under load, even with the most recent AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D. The 360mm radiator can handle higher heat loads and the three fans are great at forcing as much cool air through the fin stack as possible. For less than $100, it's another good value option for system builds and I'm all for it!

About this review: iBUYPOWER supplied XDA with a sample of the iBUYPOWER AW4 360 for this review but had no input to its contents.

iBUYPOWER AW4 360 8 / 10 A solid, reliable CPU cooler with plenty to offer at a reasonable price. If all you need is something to keep your CPU cool without looking like a festive decoration, this is one of the AIOs to get. Brand iBUYPOWER Cooling Method Liquid Integrated Lighting Yes Noise Level 40 dBA Fan Speed ~2000 RPM Pros Excellent cooling capabilities

Great build quality

Focuses on getting the basics right

Excellent price compared to many other 360mm AIOs Cons No daisy-chain support for the fans

Can get loud at higher fan speeds

Removing the cooler can prove challenging $100 at Amazon

Price, specs, and availability

The iBUYPOWER AW4 360 costs $100 and is the unit we're reviewing today. The AIO kit is also available in a 240mm configuration, ideal for more compact PC cases. Color options are black and white for both versions of this cooler, so you should be able to match it with a PC build theme. iBUYPOWER bundles two or three sleeve-bearing branded fans with each cooler and though I couldn't check their specifications on the company's website, they appeared to have some premium features, including the bearing and notched fan blades.

Specifications Brand iBUYPOWER Cooling Method Liquid Integrated Lighting Yes Noise Level 40 dBA Fan Speed ~2000 RPM

What I like

Stealthy AIO design

The iBUYPOWER AW4 360 is your typical 360mm liquid cooling kit for AMD and Intel CPUs. Our review unit came in black, which looks stealthy with minimal RGB lighting. If you're looking for an RGB-equipped AIO cooler, this may not be the one for you, even though the 3D effect lighting on the water block looks neat. Inside the packaging are the AIO loop, three black fans, necessary brackets and mounting hardware, and a fan splitter. Because this AIO is on the more affordable end of the pricing scale, the fans are not automatically installed, nor do they support daisy chaining.

Like any 360 AIO liquid cooler, installing the iBUYPOWER AW4 360 does require a large enough case that supports a 360mm radiator. Installing the AIO is a straightforward process, one that seems to always be easier with AMD systems. Thermal paste is pre-applied, which is handy for quick installations, but I prefer having a tube at hand in case the process goes awry and you need to reseat the CPU block. The pump unit is driven through an available pump header on the motherboard, contrary to other AIOs that require USB and SATA power connections.