iBUYPOWER Slate 9 Gaming PC $1800 $2200 Save $400 A powerful gaming PC that features all the bells and whistles. The best part is that it's now $400 less than its retail price. $1800 at Newegg

If you've been looking for a powerful gaming PC, this is it. The Slate 9 by iBUYPOWER is an absolute beast with its AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor and Radeon RX 9070XT graphics card. The best part is that while it's normally priced at $2,200, it can now be had for far less, thanks to this steep discount from Newegg that knocks $400 off.

What's great about the Slate 9 gaming PC?

While it's usually better to build a new PC, it's getting harder and harder to find parts for retail prices, especially when it comes to some of the best graphics cards, which are often never to be found on store shelves.

Luckily, that's where pre-built PCs are now coming into play, as manufacturers are building out units with these great parts, without charging all that much more for all the components assembled.

With that said, the Slate 9 features an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D​​​​​​​ processor with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. You also get AMD's Radeon RX 9070XT graphics card, which is the star of the show, providing an excellent base that can pretty much handle any game you can throw at it.

And, since this is a pre-built machine, you can also expand the RAM, storage, and add other components as well, whenever you feel the need to upgrade. It also comes with Wi-Fi on board, along with Windows 11 preinstalled.

Furthermore, you also get a one-year warranty on all parts and labor. For the most part, you're getting a pretty good deal here with not a lot of mark-up when compared to the parts. You can try building this unit yourself, and you'll likely be spending the same amount, or more.

So, if you've been thinking about a new PC, grab this one. It'll save you the headache of having to build your own PC, and it also doesn't cost all that much when you consider the parts.