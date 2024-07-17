iBuyPower SlateMesh Gaming PC $830 $1000 Save $170 This budget-friendly PC comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 7600 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB, so you can get gaming for less. $830 at Amazon

If you've ever thought about building your own PC and decided the headache of picking out parts and actually building the thing wasn't worth it, then this Prime Day deal is for you. This prebuilt gaming PC from iBuyPower is budget-friendly, while also packing some respectable parts inside. This prebuilt desktop PC comes with everything you need except for a display, as it also bundles in a keyboard and mouse. They won't be the greatest PC accessories, but they are plenty enough to get you going on your PC gaming journey.

Related Best desktop computers in 2024 Buying a pre-built desktop can be tough when you have too many choices. If you don't want to build your own, these are the best options.

The iBuyPower SlateMesh gaming PC uses the latest parts, like an AMD's Ryzen 7000-series CPU and 40-series Nvidia graphics card. They're entry-level parts, but will provide decent gaming performance at 1080p resolution, and might even stretch to higher resolutions in less demanding titles. And a $170 discount off a PC that already costs just under $1,000 is nothing to sneeze at. But remember, once Prime Day is over, this deal will be gone, so don't waver if you're looking for a decent budget PC.

So, what's great about the iBuyPower SlateMesh Gaming PC?

What makes this iBuyPower SlateMesh gaming PC great is the capable configuration of components contained inside the chassis. Regarding specifics, this gaming PC is built around the AMD Ryzen 5 7600, which has 6 cores, 12 threads, and a base clock speed of 4.5GHz. It can boost up to 5.1GHz when needed and supports all the latest technologies like PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory. With a 65W TDP, the low-profile cooler that iBuyPower installed will easily cool it. 16GB of DDR5-5200 is also installed, which is plenty for gaming tasks.

iBuyPower paired it with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM and a base clock frequency of 1,830MHz. This mid-range card will push decent frame rates at 1080p resolution and even smooth 60FPS gaming at 1440p in some games. And with support for DLSS 3.5 and frame generation, you might be pleasantly surprised at the results. A 500GB NVMe SSD rounds out the specifications, giving you enough storage space to start.

This gaming PC also has a wealth of ports, like six USB-A 3.1 ports, one USB-C on the front panel, 1GbE Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 5. And iBuyPower includes a gaming keyboard and RGB gaming mouse, so you only need to find a display to plug it into. Plus, you get a one-year manufacturer's warranty against issues and lifetime technical support, which are great added extras that take the worry out of PC gaming.

You can't really go wrong with this budget-friendly gaming PC, which gives you a lot of value with mid-range parts and a solid warranty to back it up. So be sure to pick it up when you can, as this discount will be gone once Prime Day is over.