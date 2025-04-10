If you use a lot of applications that insert themselves into your Menu Bar on your Mac, then you've probably run into the problem of having them clutter it up and even force icons off of the screen. There are a lot of applications I've installed that have a Menu Bar item that I never interact with, like ChatGPT, Alfred, and LM Studio. Plus, when using tools like Stats, you'll realize just how little space there actually is. That's why I use Ice to manage my Menu Bar, and it's been an absolute game-changer.

Ice is a completely free and open-source application that you can download from GitHub (or with Homebrew, using brew install jordanbaird-ice), and it offers a lot of features that you would typically only find in paid alternatives, such as Bartender.

Ice helps me keep my Menu Bar tidy