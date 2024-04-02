Iceberg Thermal isn't a brand you hear too often in the PC space and the U.S.-based company is out with two AIO liquid coolers. In this review, I'll be putting the Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 360 to the test and see how it performs against other AIO coolers with a 360mm radiator. One of the primary highlights of this AIO series is the pricing. The Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 360 costs just $90, undercutting much of the competition, though I've seen just how reliable lower-cost CPU coolers can be with the excellent Arctic Liquid Freezer III 360 A-RGB.

After extensive testing, I found the IceFLOE Oasis 360 to perform admirably with more powerful processors. It won't win awards for the absolute best thermal performance or overclocking records, but for gaming and general computing, this AIO can handle even the more power-hungry chips from AMD and Intel. It's also fairly quiet, which is great for adding not only additional fans but also a pump. The price sets this apart from the rest of the flock. That and the impressive seven-year warranty.

About this review: Iceberg Thermal provided XDA with a sample for this review but had no input to its contents.

Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 360 7.5 / 10 The Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 360 is a liquid AIO cooler for AMD and Intel processors. With three fans, a long radiator, and an integrated pump inside the CPU water block, this AIO is capable of handling power-hungry chips at a reasonable price. Pros Great price and long warranty

Good thermal performance

AMD and Intel support Cons Struggles with the most powerful CPUs

No VRM cooling $90 at Amazon

Price, specs, and availability

Priced at just $90, the Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 360 is more affordable than many AIO liquid coolers with a 360mm radiator. It's fully supported by many sockets on both AMD and Intel platforms. You can use either the 360 or 240 IceFLOE cooler with a CPU on the following sockets: Intel LGA 1851, 1700, 1200, 115x, 2066, 2011-0, and 2011-3, as well as AMD AM5, AM4, AM3(+), AM2(+), FM2(+), and FM1. The heatsink is made of aluminum and the block has a copper base for contact with the CPU IHS.

The pump can hit speeds up to 3,100 RPM and the AIO can handle up to 250W with this 360 model. Noise-wise, Iceberg Thermal states the pump and fans emit up to 29 dBA, which is also lower than other AIO coolers on the block. On paper, this has all the specifications for a reliable CPU cooler.

Specifications Brand Iceberg Thermal Cooling Method Liquid Integrated Lighting Yes Noise Level 29 dBA Fan Speed ~2,200 RPM

Design and features

Stealthy design and usual RGB lighting affair

Although the Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 360 is priced as such, it doesn't resemble an affordable, budget-friendly AIO CPU cooler. This product is well-designed and well-built and comes with an impressive seven-year warranty. The unit we purchased is finished in black with RGB lighting on the rotatable CPU block and three fans. There's no fan integrated inside the block to cool the voltage regulator modules, which is something we've seen pass down the chain though more expensive AIOs still don't have this feature.

Iceberg Thermal's IceFLOE Oasis 360 is well-designed and well-built with an impressive seven-year warranty.

The radiator is the standard 27mm thick and supports the installation of three 120mm fans. These fluid-dynamic bearing blowers are quiet, have integrated RGB lighting, and are a black frame with translucent blades and housing. All the necessary mounting accessories are included with the packaging for plenty of AMD and Intel sockets. One thing of note is the refill port, something extremely uncommon on sealed AIO coolers. It's protected by a void warranty sticker, though you won't need to use this port for many years, likely after the warranty has ended.

Close

The pump is powered through a single molex connection and a three-way fan splitter is included, requiring just one fan header to control everything. All three fans need to be connected to the motherboard and cannot be chained locally, which does pose an issue when attempting to create a clean PC. Just be sure to route the wiring outside the main part of the chassis to hide them as much as possible. It's about as standard as we can expect from a 360mm AIO and that's not a negative on the Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 360.

Related Best CPU AIO liquid coolers Our collection of the best liquid coolers reflects the ever-evolving market, with fresh options updated overtime to include new coolers.

Installation and performance

Impressively quiet with solid results

The process of installing the Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 360 AIO is reasonably straightforward. Everything is neatly packaged in the cardboard box, though, unlike Arctic, Iceberg Thermal does not preinstall the three 120mm fans. A handy small manual has everything you need to check all the contents are present and how to quickly install the cooler on an AMD or Intel motherboard. Both platforms make use of a bracket that slides onto the CPU block, reminding me of Corsair's AIO coolers.

For most AMD and Intel processors, you'll have a great time with the IceFLOE Oasis 360.

For performance, the IceFLOE Oasis 360 is a powerful AIO. Any AIO with a 360mm-long radiator and three 120mm fans should be able to handle a lot of heat, even if poorly designed. Thankfully, Iceberg Thermal certainly knows a thing or two about CPU cooling and this AIO is great for running atop an AMD or Intel processor. To see just what this thing is capable of, I tested it with an Intel Core i9-14900KS and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, as well as a Core i5-12600K and Ryzen 9 7900 as more reasonable matches.

Close

AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X was able to flex its legs and perform pretty much identically to the Arctic 360mm AIO and other similar solutions. Once again, we found the Intel Core i9-14900KS to heavily thermal throttle, dropping to a stable 5.6 GHz from the 6.2 GHz boost. The 12600K was a good show with reasonable temperatures recorded throughout the testing phase. Where this AIO falls short like many others on the market is the lack of any VRM cooling. An active fan on the block has been proven to reduce temperatures considerably.

Being able to cool up to 250W of heat may sound like plenty of thermal capacity, but with the Intel Core i9-14900KS easily sucking more than 300W of power through its socket, this AIO will run out of headroom when overclocking or using flagship processors. This is when a more capable AIO or a custom open-loop solution would make more sense to handle the higher loads and avoid heavy thermal throttling. For most AMD and Intel processors, you'll have a great time with the IceFLOE Oasis 360.

Competition

The closest AIO I have for comparison would be the Arctic Liquid Freezer III 360 A-RGB. Arctic's AIO is a full $60 more expensive at MSRP though you can easily find one almost matching the price of this Iceberg Thermal AIO. I found the Arctic Liquid Freezer III 360 A-RGB to perform extremely well, even under intense loads, though it was also unable to tame the 14900KS and prevent it from thermal throttling. Both of these CPU coolers prove you don't have to spend hundreds for a decent AIO, something that seems to be commonplace these days.

Should you buy the Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 360?

You should buy the Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 360 if:

You want to cool up to an AMD Ryzen 9 or Intel Core i9 processor.

You want a reasonably quiet AIO with good performance.

You shouldn't buy the Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 360 if:

You want the absolute best thermal performance with an AIO.

Your PC case doesn't support at least a 240mm radiator.

At just $90 with a seven-year warranty, there's plenty to love with the Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 360.

At just $90 with a seven-year warranty, there's plenty to love with the Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 360. The AIO is fully supported by a host of AMD and Intel sockets and it performs well with even more power-hungry processors. For a relatively unknown brand in the CPU cooling space, this is a great start for Iceberg Thermal and I'm excited to see what the company releases next. Do I recommend picking up the Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 360? Absolutely! Especially if you're a fan of addressable RGB lighting and will be using your motherboard for controlling the light show.